Pirates select prized high school hitting prospect with first-round pick

By Josh Frketic
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected shortstop Termarr Johnson in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.

He was selected fourth overall.

Johnson recently completed his senior year at Mays High School in Georgia.

According to MLB.com, Johnson is considered the best prep hitter in the draft this year.

Johnson is committed to Arizona State but will likely sign for the Pirates.

The fourth pick in the MLB draft carries a slot value of $7,002,100.

The Pirates have three other picks on Day 1 of the MLB Draft.

