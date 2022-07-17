ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs...

The Associated Press

Bosox ace Sale broken left pinkie by liner, return uncertain

NEW YORK (AP) — A fast glance at his finger told Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, sadly, all he needed to know. Broken pinkie on his pitching hand, damaged by a line drive. Another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace, his future for the rest of the season uncertain. Sale screamed out in pain Sunday after being struck by Aaron Hicks’ 106.7-mph liner with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The ball deflected into right field for an RBI single that gave New York a 3-0 lead. “One look at this finger, I knew (it was broken) immediately,” Sale said. “That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. I soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees complete offensive masterclass against Boston to win series

After posting 14 runs against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, the New York Yankees followed up their offensive masterclass with another stellar performance. On Sunday afternoon, the Yankees recorded 13 runs, winning 13–2. Unfortunately for Boston, starting pitcher Chris Sale suffered a broken pinky finger on a line-drive...
BOSTON, MA

