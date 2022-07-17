Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — A fast glance at his finger told Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, sadly, all he needed to know. Broken pinkie on his pitching hand, damaged by a line drive. Another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace, his future for the rest of the season uncertain. Sale screamed out in pain Sunday after being struck by Aaron Hicks’ 106.7-mph liner with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The ball deflected into right field for an RBI single that gave New York a 3-0 lead. “One look at this finger, I knew (it was broken) immediately,” Sale said. “That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. I soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone.”

