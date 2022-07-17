ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laclede, Pulaski, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laclede; Pulaski; Texas The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southern Pulaski County in central Missouri Northwestern Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Fort Leonard Wood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Plato Roby... Falcon Success HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shannon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm over southern Shannon County.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Overnight storms leave thousands without power

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative were left without power Sunday evening into early Monday morning after strong thunderstorms moved through the area. An outage affecting nearly 10,000 customers lasted for close to an hour, while a separate outage left members without power until around...
SALEM, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake Monday morning in Lawrence County. According to the USGS, the 2.3 magnitude quake was centered about 6 kilometers (3.78 miles) west-southwest of Ravenden. Seismographs recorded the temblor at 8:29 a.m. Monday, July 18. So far, no one...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
County
Oregon County, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Fremont, MO
County
Howell County, MO
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, MO
KYTV

Drought hits farmers in Howell County, Mo. hard

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri sees intense drought, hurting farmers the worst. Howell County, where they have some of the worst of this drought, has many farmers in the area panicking. Janet Crow, a generational cattle farmer, said she would do much for rain. “Well, I pray a lot...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Wanted woman in county arrested by state patrol on Monday

A Kansas City woman wanted by several jurisdictions — including Texas County — was arrested Monday in Shannon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Desiree D. Raeuber, 41, was wanted on two felony Howell County drug warrants, a misdemeanor Texas County warrant on a moving traffic violation and two misdemeanor West Plains Police Department warrants for failing to appear on traffic violations.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

UPDATE: Multiple fire districts respond to fire at Annie’s Grill

Annie’s Grill at 903 W. Scenic Rivers Blvd. burned Tuesday. The Salem News spoke with Dent County Fire Chief Brad Nash on the scene of the fire. Nash said he wasn’t sure about most of the details yet, but he did point out that one of the challenges they faced fighting the fire is the building has a metal ceiling and a metal roof.
SALEM, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Cdt Expires#Myrtle Wilderness#Mph
KTLO

2 injured after vehicle hits tree in Baxter County

A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in northern Baxter County resulted in suspected minor injuries to two of the four occupants. Twenty-year-old Laura Wheat of Midway and 29-year-old Sara Fender were both transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. According to an accident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Firefighters battle fire at Salem. Mo. restaurant

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a restaurant in Salem. Firefighters responded to Annie’s Grill on Missouri Route 72 on Tuesday morning. Restaurant staff asked for prayers after the fire. Police closed roads around the restaurant for heavy smoke. To report a correction or typo, please...
SALEM, MO
houstonherald.com

Boy hurt in crash west of Cabool

A 17-year-old boy was injured early Tuesday in a crash west of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by the boy crossed the center of Stave Mill Road four miles west of Cabool, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned at about 1:30 a.m.
CABOOL, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Black Bear Sighting in West Plains Country Club

West Plains, MO. – A black bear was sighted in the West Plains Country Club before the local Conservation Agency was called, and agents came to escort the bear out of town. The small, 60-70lbs bear was located in a patch of woods, and was chased through Golf Course, the subdivision there, and out Deer Valley Drive before moving out of town.
WEST PLAINS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
mymoinfo.com

Two Women from Salem Flown to Springfield Hospital After Dent County Car Crash

(Gladden) Two women from Salem were injured in a one car crash Monday in Dent County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after noon on Highway 19, south of County Road 5520 and south of the community of Gladden, when a Kia Sorento driven by 36-year-old Holly Stone ran off the road, struck a sign and a tree.
DENT COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Firefighters respond to camper blaze

Firefighters from two departments responded Saturday night to a report of a camper on fire. The blaze was on Kelly Road. It was first feared someone might be inside the structure, but it learned that was not the case. The Houston Rural Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department were called....
HOUSTON, MO
KTLO

4 Baxter County residents, including 1 in clown mask, arrested for kidnapping

Clockwise from top left: James Seawell, Jonathan Farrar, Jennifer Drzka and Sommer Taylor (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Four Baxter County residents are in the Baxter County Detention Center accused of kidnapping someone they believed to have stolen cellphones at a local hotel, and one suspect was reportedly in a clown mask. Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Drzka, 20-year-old Jonathan Farrar and 54-year-old James Seawell of Mountain Home and 33-year-old Sommer Taylor of Midway are facing felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Two Women Arrested for Drugs near Norwood

Mountain Grove, MO. – Two Springfield women were arrested last Wednesday for drugs and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 60. On July 13th, 2022, at approximately 9:14 pm Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office received information from Corporal Mings of Mtn. Grove PD of a stop and hold for Houston Police Department. Corporal Mings advised the suspects left Mtn. Grove Walmart to an unknown location. Corporal Campbell located the suspect vehicle on Highway 60 west of Norwood. The suspects, Melody Decker, 42 of Springfield and Hermauney Montgomery, 19, of Springfield were detained for theft investigation.
NORWOOD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Dora Woman Arrested for Meth, Child Endangerment

On July 11, 2022 Lt. Wallace with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brianna Newton age 26 of Dora. Newton was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance -methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Newtons bond was set at $5000 cash with...
DORA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy