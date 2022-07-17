Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Oregon by NWS

Mountain Grove, MO. – Two Springfield women were arrested last Wednesday for drugs and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 60. On July 13th, 2022, at approximately 9:14 pm Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office received information from Corporal Mings of Mtn. Grove PD of a stop and hold for Houston Police Department. Corporal Mings advised the suspects left Mtn. Grove Walmart to an unknown location. Corporal Campbell located the suspect vehicle on Highway 60 west of Norwood. The suspects, Melody Decker, 42 of Springfield and Hermauney Montgomery, 19, of Springfield were detained for theft investigation.
