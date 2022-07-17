Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laclede; Pulaski; Texas The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southern Pulaski County in central Missouri Northwestern Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Fort Leonard Wood, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Plato Roby... Falcon Success HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO