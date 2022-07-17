ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Palmetto Perspectives: Gun violence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rise of violent gun deaths in the country and the state...

Crazy white people scare everybody is June letter of the month | Letters

Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people, and he defines the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
Legislators propose ‘Brandon’s Law’, to target ‘anti-Christian bigotry’

Months after an ethics complaint was filed against realtor and Pastor Brandon Huber for alleged anti-LGBTQ hate speech, legislators drafted a bill named in his honor to “combat anti-Christian bigotry in the real estate industry,” a press release from Huber’s attorney read Thursday. The bill, called “Brandon’s Law” submitted by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, to […] The post Legislators propose ‘Brandon’s Law’, to target ‘anti-Christian bigotry’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
American gun culture is based on frontier mythology – but ignores how common gun restrictions were in the Old West

In the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings, 70% of Republicans said it is more important to protect gun rights than to control gun violence, while 92% of Democrats and 54% of independents expressed the opposite view. Just weeks after those mass shootings, Republicans and gun rights advocates hailed the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated New York state’s gun permit law and declared that the Second Amendment guarantees a right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense. Mayor Eric Adams, expressing his opposition to the ruling, suggested that the court’s decision would turn New York City into...
Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say

Dawn Gillard’s life revolved around her children.  Everyone who loved her knew that. The rest of the world would read about it in her obituary. On May 27, Gillard was shot and killed at age 40 alongside her three young children: Katelynn, 6; Ronald, 4; and Joshua, 3, at a home in Austin Township, a […] The post Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Evangelical Christian Group Vows to 'Take Our Country Back' in Viral Video

A video of a church event in Georgia has gone viral as it showed a congregation vow to save the United States and take the country "back" during a 4 minute-long declaration. The video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter, was taken during a FlashPoint Live Church event on July 1 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The speakers for the event included preacher Gene Bailey, evangelical leader Lance Wallnau, preacher Mario Murillo and pastor Hank Kunneman.
Assault rifles are only part of the problem | Letters

Understandable outburst: Parkland father rudely interrupts President Biden. Was he wrong? | Another voice, July 14. This Miami Herald editorial suggests that a ban on assault rifles will help stem the problem of mass shootings. Although I believe that it should be much harder to obtain such weapons, they are only part of the problem. When a mass shooting happens and they don’t yet have the perpetrator, where does your imagination go to as to what he looks like? You’re thinking white male between the ages of 18 and 22. You’re also thinking loner, with a dark social media presence. There are just as many assault weapons available to women, to Black people and to Hispanics, yet they, mostly, do not carry out these vile acts. I don’t have the solution, except to seriously red flag white males with these characteristics. This would be to help them in addition to preventing disasters. These red flags are needed whether or not they attempt to purchase a gun. If we simply ban assault rifles, the real troubled folks will likely still find a way to get them or other deadly, high-powered weapons.
Everything we know about Ray Epps, the man conservatives blame for the Capitol riot

When Ray Epps, now 61, arrived in Washington DC in early January, 2021, he believed he was answering the call of his president. Mr Epps was one of the thousands of MAGA loyalists who believed former President Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election had been stolen. He also thought he and a throng of conservative allies would protest the election's certification. The night before the Capitol riot on Jan 6, Mr Epps told a crowd of fellow Trump supporters that they should enter the Capitol. This exchange was caught on video. He did not call for violence, and...
America's deadly epidemic: violence against women

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Tammy Suomi's Duluth, Minnesota living room is filled with memories of her daughter Jackie Defoe and her grandson Kevin Shabaiash Jr. Teddy bears line the couch. Photos of her smiling loved ones cover a coffee table and kitchen island.
