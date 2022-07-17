Palmetto Perspectives: Gun violence

Understandable outburst: Parkland father rudely interrupts President Biden. Was he wrong? | Another voice, July 14. This Miami Herald editorial suggests that a ban on assault rifles will help stem the problem of mass shootings. Although I believe that it should be much harder to obtain such weapons, they are only part of the problem. When a mass shooting happens and they don’t yet have the perpetrator, where does your imagination go to as to what he looks like? You’re thinking white male between the ages of 18 and 22. You’re also thinking loner, with a dark social media presence. There are just as many assault weapons available to women, to Black people and to Hispanics, yet they, mostly, do not carry out these vile acts. I don’t have the solution, except to seriously red flag white males with these characteristics. This would be to help them in addition to preventing disasters. These red flags are needed whether or not they attempt to purchase a gun. If we simply ban assault rifles, the real troubled folks will likely still find a way to get them or other deadly, high-powered weapons.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO