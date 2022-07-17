ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Ark. police officer dies during training exercises, police say

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago
Vincent Parks

JONESBORO, Ark. — A patrolman died Sunday during training exercises at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, Jonesboro Police Department said.

Vincent Parks began working for the Jonesboro Police Department in June 2022.

The police department said in a Facebook post:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own.

We are asking our community to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one and we mourn the loss of our Brother in Blue.”

