Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has built a successful career in the public eye while doing his best to keep as much of it private — until now. In his new ESPN docuseries, The Captain, the father of three sat down for the first time to tell the story of his rise to the top of the MLB. But, despite his candidness, Jeter admits there were certain things he didn't feel comfortable sharing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO