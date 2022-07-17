ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City's Filippa Angeldahl Scores Brace As Sweden Demolish Portugal In Women's Euros

By Jake Mahon
 2 days ago

Filippa Angeldahl and Sweden are through to the quarter finals of the women's Euros after battering Portugal 5-0. Sweden only needed a draw to qualify for the quarters, but they left nothing to chance and swept Portugal aside with ease.

Angeldahl scored two goals for the Blågult in the first half of the game, before being substituted off the pitch in 70th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdsCY_0gj23t2O00
IMAGO / Bildbyran

The City midfielder scored the first goal of the game in the 21st minute, after she was the first to react to Portugal keeper Patricia Morais dropping the ball from a corner.

Angeldahl would then add Sweden's second goal just before halftime. The midfielder curled a shot into the bottom right corner after a wide freekick was played into her path just inside the Portugal box.

The Swedes would find themselves 3-0 up before halftime, thanks to a Carole Costa own goal. The Portugal defender headed into her own net after failing to clear a Sweden corner.

The Blue and Yellows would then score less than ten minutes after the break. Kosovare Asllani converted a penalty that was awarded following a clear hand ball by Diana Silva.

Sweden would add their final goal in the 91st minute, when Stina Blackstenius headed home after Portugal once again failed to clear their own box.

Angeldahl and her country will now face Belgium, Iceland or Italy in the quarter-finals. Fresh off the back of a resounding victory, the 2nd highest ranked team in the world will be confident they can go all the way.

Yardbarker

Devastated Bonansea rues missed chances following Italy’s European exit

Unfortunately for Italy’s women team, the European Championship turned out to be a major letdown for the whole nation. Football fans around the peninsula held high hopes on Milena Bertolini’s girls, as women’s football has been making bounds and leaps in the country in the last few years.
SOCCER
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Erik ten Hag details Cristiano Ronaldo stance

Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and are now within the realms of the Spanish club’s asking price. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Euro 2022: Your experiences of the tournament in England

The group stages of Euro 2022 are over and what a spectacle it has been. There have been plenty of goals, city-centre takeovers and carnival atmospheres across the nine stadiums that have hosted matches, while attendance records are being shattered. We asked you to send in your experiences of a...
SOCCER
BBC

VAR in Scottish Premiership: Talks explore introduction before World Cup break

VAR (video assistant referees) could be operational in the Scottish Premiership by October if groundworks are complete and trial runs are successful. It had been announced that the system would be launched mid-campaign when the top flight resumes in December after the World Cup. The SPFL and Scottish FA are...
SOCCER
