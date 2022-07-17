ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester City Will Net £5million If Jack Harrison Joins Newcastle United This Summer

Manchester City are set to make £5million this summer if Jack Harrison joins Newcastle United from Leeds United. The player left City for Leeds last summer.

Harrison is reportedly set to join Newcastle United in the coming weeks, with the Geordie club keen on the player. The transfer is set to benefit Manchester City.

According to Jack Gaughan , Manchester City are set to make £5million from Jack Harrison's apparent transfer to Newcastle United. The Blue's sold Harrison to Leeds last summer for an £11million fee. City included a clause in the deal that entitled them to 20% of Harrison's future transfer from Leeds.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch believes Harrison will be part of the Leeds squad next season, with the American saying he believes Harrison is part of the clubs future plans.

Leeds have put a £35million price tag on the player, with the club adamant they don't want to sell another important squad player after losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha in recent weeks.

Jack Harrison scored a eight goals in the Premier League last season. Leeds are desperate not to lose a player of his quality, but the Newcastle project is an enticing move for any player at the moment.

Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has immediately addressed negative comments about the third Red Devils' signing Lisandro Martinez. There were several negative comments about the Argentinian, mainly about his height when it comes to play as a Centre-back. Nevertheless Erik Ten Hag does not think so.
