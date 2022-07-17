ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder Beat Writer Defends Russell Westbrook Amid Widespread Criticism: "Imagine Being The Only Employee Putting In 100% Effort And Then Taking 100% Of The Blame When Your Company Comes In Under Projections."

By Nico Martinez
fadeawayworld.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook hasn't had the easiest time in Los Angeles. Since his arrival, the guy has had a difficult time fitting in and making things work alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Now, his trade stock has reached an all-time low as he receives the brunt of the blame for L.A.'s...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Blames LeBron James For Starting The Trend Of Superteams: "That’s The Loophole That’s Accepted That But You Know, And I Say LeBron Started Making The Superteam And All That."

LeBron James is all set to enter the 20th season of his NBA career. Despite being in the NBA for almost two decades, James is still one of the best players in the league. He gave a sneak peek at what fans should expect from him in his 20th season during a Drew League appearance last Saturday.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Russ
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Kyrie Irving Is Accepting The Fact That He Will Play For The Brooklyn Nets Next Season

If people were asked to guess at the start of the season whether Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant would be more likely to leave the Brooklyn Nets, most fans would say Irving. His well-known disagreements with the organization and underlying tension erupted in talks of leaving when he didn't get a new max deal, but he ended up exercising the player option in his current contract instead.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Reveals That The Lakers Wanted Russell Westbrook To Play A 'Defense-First Off-Ball Role' But It Didn't Work Out: "Westbrook Has No Interest In Role Player Tasks"

The messy relationship between the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook seems to have finally reached the point of no repair. After Westbrook's horrid season with the Lakers in 2021-22 and a refusal to accept a diminished role on the team, Russ has become a massive problem child for LA. With the recent firing of his agent, Westbrook is showing that his stubbornness can cause people who have worked with him for a decade-plus to up and leave him this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Told Kevin Durant That He Was KD In A Past Life During A Bizarre Instagram Conversation

The one thing that has become apparent throughout the last few seasons of watching the Brooklyn Nets is that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are very much good friends. In a league where superstars tend to be quite competitive with one another, a genuine connection seems to exist between KD and Kyrie, to the point that both were reportedly trying to be traded together to the same place.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Left And Right
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard's Epic Reaction After Finding Out The Portland Trail Blazers Won The Summer League Title

Sometimes you just have to enjoy the small victories in life, and Damian Lillard seems to be no stranger to that virtue. This weekend, Dame Dolla hopped on Anfernee Simons' Instagram Live session to show off some of the fun he was having during a vacation with some friends and family. At one point during filming, he discovered that his team won the Summer League championship -- which led to a pretty funny reaction.
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Could Discuss A Deal For Russell Westbrook If The Knicks Can Get Donovan Mitchell

As the offseason continues, it looks more and more likely that Russell Westbrook might not be with the Lakers to start next season. Despite suggestions that they would be open to bringing Russ back, recent reports have shown that the relationship between the Lakers and the superstar has deteriorated quite a bit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Schroder Responded To LeBron James' Comment On His Post By Suggesting They Team Up Again: "Might Gotta Run It Back?"

Dennis Schroder has seen his stock fall in the league faster than many players. In 2020, Schroder was coming off one of his best seasons in the NBA with the underdog Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers acquired him and offered him an extension for four years worth over $80 million, which he denies he ever got. The reports at the time suggested that Schroder declined so he could get a better contract as an unrestricted free agent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Former NBA Player Says Kevin Durant Will Play Next Season Even If The Nets Don't Trade Him: "I Know KD. KD Loves To Hoop... He's Going To Show Up And Be A Professional And Do His Job."

Kevin Durant's relationship with the Brooklyn Nets seems to be in a weird place at the moment. On one hand, KD's trade request has sent shockwaves throughout the league, on the other, the asking price for him, especially after the Gobert trade, is one that arguably no team might be able to afford.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy