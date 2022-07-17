After 85 Years Kraft Changing Macaroni & Cheese at New York Stores

At this point, getting your hands on a McDonald's McFlurry can be as difficult as it was to get toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic. The internet is filled with memes about how McDonald's ice cream always seem to be broken, and the reason behind it may surprise you. At first, employees would claim that the machine was broken because it was annoying to clean, per Reader's Digest. To remedy this, in 2017, the chain acquired a new machine that only needed to be cleaned every two weeks, though this one, of course, happened to be "temperamental, fragile, and ridiculously engineered," reports Wired. Press the wrong button, and a four-hour pasteurization process may start over, so no one gets their McFlurries that day.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO