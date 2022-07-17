ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

After 85 Years Kraft Changing Macaroni & Cheese at New York Stores

By Bobby Welber
 2 days ago
Kraft confirmed changes are coming to its iconic macaroni and cheese that are sold across New York State. After 85 years Kraft confirmed a name change is coming to its beloved macaroni and cheese. Kraft "Macaroni and Cheese" will now be labeled as Kraft "Mac & Cheese." Get Ready...

