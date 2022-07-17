ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball’s amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn’t let on. “That was kind of cool,” Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, ‘All right, you’re...

Larry Brown Sports

Sons of former MLB stars taken Nos. 1 and 2 in draft

There must be something in the genes. The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names. Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
NBC Sports

Here's every pick from the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft got underway in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Baltimore Orioles kicked off the three-day, 20-round event by selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. Holliday, the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, was just the first of 616 prospects who will get drafted in 2022.
Yardbarker

Cubs MLB Draft 2022: Draft Picks for Rounds 6-10

The Chicago Cubs were busy on Day Two of the 2022 MLB Draft. After selecting SS Christopher Paciolla, RHP Nazier Mule, and RHP Brandon Birdsell in rounds three through five, respectively, the Cubs continued to add arms. Ironically enough, all five players in rounds six through ten are right-handed pitchers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davis Palermo selected in 2022 MLB draft

UNC baseball pitcher Davis Palermo has been selected in the 8th round of the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. The 22-year-old, right-hand pitcher joined the Diamond Heels back in 2019, seeing limited time at the mound the previous four season and sitting out his entire freshman season. This past season as a red shirt sophomore, Palermo finished with a 2-2 record with five saves and an ERA of 2.78. Palermo saw a significant up-tick in time spent on the mound, going from playing in just 17 games the season prior to appearing in 37. Palermo pitched 58.1 innings, throwing 74 strikeouts in the process. Davis Palermo was selected in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the @Rockies. Congrats DP! pic.twitter.com/1LurePSjXZ — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) July 18, 2022 Palermo is set to join former Tar Heel Daniel Bard, to help boost a team that has been looking to build their bullpen for quite some time now. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
