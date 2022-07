ATLANTA – LSU head coach Brian Kelly said he had a plan for SEC media days and it appears that Kelly was successful. “I wanted to make sure I didn’t say anything controversial. And, that nothing will be headline news. How did I do? So far, so good. Let’s keep it that way. My analogy was I wanted to hit a single and then get forced out at second base,” says LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

ATLANTA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO