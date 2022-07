CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are searching for at least three suspects who burglarized multiple homes in the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista last Friday. One victim who spoke to CBS 8 said the burglars stole $250,000 in cash and also pepper sprayed her Pomeranians. Angie Valerio said she had been saving that cash since she was fifteen and that the majority of it came from a recent inheritance from her parents. She told CBS 8, “the money used to be in a safe box, but I took it out because I got scared. Now I don’t feel safe no more.”

