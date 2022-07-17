Law Murray: Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League today, according to … THT. He tells @TheAthletic that he “can’t do what he did last year” and is looking forward to putting on a better performance with Hometown Favorites this time around. “It’s just basketball,” THT says.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hometown Favorites beat Saints 81-67

Talen Horton-Tucker: 14 points (5/13 FGs), 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in his first W @DrewLeague

Jerry Evans led Hometown Favorites with 25 points – 9:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Talen Horton-Tucker warming up for Hometown Favorites… they take on Saints next @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/9e5abeK3cz – 8:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League today, according to … THT.

He tells @TheAthletic that he “can’t do what he did last year” and is looking forward to putting on a better performance with Hometown Favorites this time around.

“It’s just basketball,” THT says. – 6:38 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

So glad we’re getting up-to-the-minute updates on when Talen Horton-Tucker arrives at Drew League – 4:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Talen Horton-Tucker is here – 4:28 PM

Mark Medina: Talen-Horton Tucker just arrived at Drew League -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 16, 2022

As such, according to one source familiar with the team’s thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers’ side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah’s very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022

With the Lakers engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers in the last week — with sources telling ESPN that both scenarios involve sending Westbrook out — the positioning of James and Westbrook was notable. Several other Lakers players in attendance — Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas Bryant — made their way to James. But James and Westbrook stayed in their respective corners, with Westbrook exiting at halftime out of one tunnel and James leaving after the third quarter out of another. -via ESPN / July 9, 2022