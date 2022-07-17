ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Law Murray: Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League today, according to … THT. He tells @TheAthletic that he “can’t do what he did last year” and is looking forward to putting on a better performance with Hometown Favorites this time around. “It’s just basketball,” THT says.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hometown Favorites beat Saints 81-67

Talen Horton-Tucker: 14 points (5/13 FGs), 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block in his first W @DrewLeague

Jerry Evans led Hometown Favorites with 25 points – 9:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Talen Horton-Tucker warming up for Hometown Favorites… they take on Saints next @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/9e5abeK3cz8:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Sean Highkin @highkin

So glad we’re getting up-to-the-minute updates on when Talen Horton-Tucker arrives at Drew League – 4:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Talen Horton-Tucker is here – 4:28 PM

Talen-Horton Tucker just arrived at Drew League

As such, according to one source familiar with the team's thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers' side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah's very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson.

With the Lakers engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers in the last week — with sources telling ESPN that both scenarios involve sending Westbrook out — the positioning of James and Westbrook was notable. Several other Lakers players in attendance — Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas Bryant — made their way to James. But James and Westbrook stayed in their respective corners, with Westbrook exiting at halftime out of one tunnel and James leaving after the third quarter out of another.

Broncos fans love Russell Wilson's new cleats

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hosting teammates at his home in California this week for pre-training camp workouts and passing sessions. On Sunday evening, he posted some highlights on social media from his work with wide receivers Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland. Broncos fans are of course happy to see the star QB getting on the same page with his WRs, but it was Wilson’s new cleats that really got fans talking.
Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

John Wall has officially signed with the LA Clippers, and the five-time All-Star is excited to get back on the court. When asked why he chose the Clippers over other potential suitors, Wall said, "Just a first-class organization, great team, great talent, I think it's just a great place for me to be. I feel like they're a championship contender team. I feel like I fit whatever they need, to be a point guard there and try to be a leader, and make the game easier for Kawhi and PG."
NBA Agrees To Pay Former ABA Players ‘Life Changing’ $25 Million

Many former American Basketball Association (ABA) players have struggled financially since retiring from the league, often finding it hard to make ends meet. The ABA was a men’s professional basketball league that ran from 1967-1976. Since the league merged with the NBA in 1976, the NBA’s board of governors has now voted to pay $24.5 million to those former players helping them to offset the costs of rent, medical bills, and other daily necessities.
