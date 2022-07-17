ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Isolated Showers on an Otherwise Sunny Sunday

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile almost all of us will continue to have clear to mostly clear...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#All Of Us
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWL-AMFM

More rain is expected today

Heavy downpours today could lead to localized street flooding. “Scattered downpours continue Thursday with a 60-70% chance for rain. There will be a few morning showers, but the highest chance comes during the early afternoon. Any downpour will move slow, so it could dump a quick 1-2 inches of rain,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend. WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?. Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected today

The unorganized weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lead to patchy downpours through the week. “Just like the past couple days, we'll keep an eye on downpours thanks to our tropical disturbance. The disturbance is sitting near the coast and likely won't develop much more at all thanks to proximity to land and dry air nearby. We will see hit or miss downpours through the rest of the week, but not everyone will see heavy rain everyday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast. The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Aysgarth Falls and riverbed run dry due to heatwave and low rainfall

A popular waterfall attraction in the Yorkshire Dales has dried up during the hot weather. Aysgarth Falls is a tourist destination on the River Ure, where the beck usually flows down three waterfalls. But volunteers at the site said low rainfall and high temperatures have reduced the falls "to just...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy