Jose Cifuentes scored the go-ahead goal less than a minute into the second half, and visiting LAFC pulled out a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Sunday night. With the match leveled at 1-1 in the opening seconds of the second half, Los Angeles’ Ryan Hollingshead, off a brilliant placement from star teammate Carlos Vela, hit the post with his header.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO