Global soccer star Gareth Bale is expected to make his MLS debut with Los Angeles FC Sunday against Nashville SC . For one Nashville soccer pundit, Bale's U.S. arrival is a full circle moment.

LAFC signed the Wales national team captain on June 27 as a free agent, after winning 19 trophies with Real Madrid (2013-22), including five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga championships and was named English Premier League Player of the Year in 2013 with Tottenham Hotspur.

But it was Nashville lead commentator Tony Husband witnessed Bale burst onto the scene in April 2006 as match commentator for BBC Local Radio. Husband called Bale's professional debut with Southampton FC against Millwall FC in England's second-tier EFL Championship.

"This young lad, 16 years old, makes his debut and when he got on the ball, he went tearing down the left flank, he delivers this wonderful cross and we all thought, 'wow.' We knew then we had a player on our hands," Husband said.

In August 2008, Husband called Bale's first goal, a free kick in a 1-1 draw against Derby County. On Sunday, Husband will call Bale's MLS debut and a preview of Wales' best attacker against the U.S. men's national team's best central defender.

"He's no doubt going to come eyeballs with Walker Zimmerman at some point," Husband said. "This will be a little bit of an opportunity to size each other up because it's the first group game, matchday 1, at the World Cup. Huge points are on the line in that match. This will be great to see – a psychological battle out there today."

