Nashville SC overpowered by LAFC attack in 2-1 loss at Geodis Park

Among the fanfare of the two high-profile debutants for LAFC, Nashville SC came into Sunday's match looking to build off its win over Seattle Sounders.

NSC (8-7-6, 30 points) fought back from an early one-goal deficit but was bitten by a defensive lapse just a minute into the second half, dropping points at Geodis Park for the sixth time this season in a 2-1 loss.

LAFC (13-3-4, 42 points) retook first place in the Western Conference with the victory, while Nashville fell to fifth, just three points from being out of a top-seven playoff position.

"I can't think of a more difficult game to run into than this one at the end of a difficult week," coach Gary Smith said. "Those three games this time of year can be hugely challenging."

Hany Mukhtar evened the score just before halftime with a penalty kick after a ruling that CJ Sapong was unfairly brought down in the box. In off the left post, it was Mukhtar's 12th goal of the season and second from the spot.

Here are some observations from NSC's loss:

Christmas in July

NSC coach Gary Smith has said the defense gives away too many gifts after the team's 2-2 tie with Portland Timbers on July 3.

Jose Cifuentes' 46th-minute goal was wrapped up perfectly as right back Eric Miller was too casual on a lofted cross from Carlos Vela. Ryan Hollingshead snuck in behind Miller, heading the ball off the post.

Two LAFC players were in the immediate area for the rebound, and Cifuentes slotted home the winner with no pressure from Nashville defenders.

"You never like giving up a goal right in the first minute of the second half," defender Walker Zimmermann said. "That's not ideal at all and it really made it an uphill battle there for us."

Smith sticks with formation change

For the second straight match, defender Dave Romney was missing from the starting lineup. Smith deployed just two central defenders rather than three with Jack Maher next to USMNT stalwart Zimmermann.

Romney's absence was not due to injury or poor form. Smith said the choice was an effort to get more aggressive and creative players on the field with one less defender. Therefore he stuck with the same defense that started in the win against Seattle.

Anibal Godoy has missed the last five matches due to a thigh injury, but Smith said he expects him to be fit for selection for NSC's road trip to Cincinnati on Saturday.

NSC continues to struggle from behind

Once Chicho Arango put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute, Nashville would have had to do something no other team in the league had done to this point: get a result against LAFC from a losing position.

Just as LAFC is good at holding onto leads, Nashville continues to be poor at fighting back from a deficit. NSC has now lost seven of nine matches in which it has trailed.

A golden opportunity to equalize fell to the feet of midfielder Dax McCarty in the 56th minute, but he misjudged the half-volley and the shot dribbled wide.

"You're not going to get loads (of chances) against really top sides," Smith said. "You've got to take advantage of those moments when they come along.

"It's always a better position to be in front and to be leading from the front rather than trying to recover, and today that certainly wasn't the picture we created."

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville SC overpowered by LAFC attack in 2-1 loss at Geodis Park