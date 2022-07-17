ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Arizona Diamondbacks pick Vanderbilt baseball signee Druw Jones, son of Braves star, in MLB Draft

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7GO1_0gj2287300

Vanderbilt baseball signee Druw Jones was drafted second overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, was considered a top-five prospect in the draft and unlikely to play for the Commodores.

The 2022 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year, Jones had a 1.702 OPS with 13 homers, 32 steals and just nine strikeouts in his senior season. He also went 10-1 as a pitcher, though his future is almost certainly as a center fielder.

ROCKER GOES NO. 3:Texas Rangers pick Kumar Rocker, former Vanderbilt baseball ace, at No. 3 in 2022 MLB Draft

KEEPING RECRUITS:Can Vanderbilt baseball keep top recruits after MLB Draft 2022? Here's what history shows

Jones is ranked the No. 2 recruit in the class by Perfect Game. At 6-foot-4, he is a projected above-average defender in center field with power, speed and a strong arm.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

