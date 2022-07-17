ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Texas Rangers pick Kumar Rocker, former Vanderbilt baseball ace, at No. 3 in 2022 MLB Draft

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xuKK_0gj227EK00

Former Vanderbilt baseball ace Kumar Rocker was drafted in the first round, third overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Rocker will reunite with his former co-ace, Jack Leiter, in Texas.

By stuff and track record, Rocker is arguably the top pitcher available, but injury concerns have plagued him ever since failing to sign with the New York Mets in 2021 at 10th overall. Rocker failed his Mets physical, then had shoulder surgery in the fall, but he was healthy enough to pitch in an independent league prior to the draft.

Rocker was one of the most decorated Commodores pitchers ever and could have been even more decorated if the 2020 season had not been cut short. The 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player and a 2021 All-American and Golden Spikes finalist, Rocker is most known for the 19-strikeout no-hitter he threw in the 2019 super regionals.

OLD FRIENDS:What Kumar Rocker said about joining Jack Leiter with Texas Rangers in 2022 MLB Draft

ESTES:Turns out, the New York Mets did Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker a favor

SAY WHAT?:Why Kumar Rocker was announced from Farragut after being selected in MLB Draft 2022

After the deal with the Mets fell apart, Rocker pitched for the independent Tri-City ValleyCats, showing similar stuff to what had made him a top prospect at Vanderbilt, including a fastball that touched 99 mph and his signature slider.

Although he comes with injury concerns, Rocker has the sort of ace potential that is rare this late in the draft.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rangers make splash, Draft Kumar Rocker at No. 3 overall

This time last year, Dallas Sports Fanatic pondered at the spectacle of Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker in the 2021 College World Series. It posited that, if the Rangers could snag one of the star righties from the best rotation in baseball, the franchise could take a huge leap forward.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Vanderbilt, TX
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ESPN

Texas Rangers shake up first round, take Kumar Rocker third, after Baltimore Orioles open MLB draft by picking Jackson Holliday

LOS ANGELES -- The Baltimore Orioles made high school shortstop Jackson Holliday the first selection in Major League Baseball's draft on Sunday, but the biggest shock came with the No. 3 overall pick, as the Texas Rangers selected Kumar Rocker, the highly touted pitching prospect who famously did not sign with the New York Mets last season.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Clemson Insider

'Slow it down': Bakich offers advice for MLB Draft prospects

Erik Bakich is familiar with the process. No, Bakich wasn’t drafted into the big leagues during his playing days, but Clemson’s first-year coach has been watching his players go through the process from afar for the last two decades as a college baseball coach. At Michigan alone, where he spent the last 10 years as the head coach, Bakich produced 38 draft picks.
CLEMSON, SC
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy