ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service announced increased risks of flash flooding for national parks and recreation areas in southern Utah. The NWS listed the San Rafael Swell and Capitol Reef parks in the category of “probable” flash floods for Tuesday. The NWS advised people to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading to the areas and to have a plan if threatening weather approaches.
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sanpete, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sanpete; Utah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SANPETE AND SOUTH CENTRAL UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Utah. The National Weather Service issued the warning for western Weber County, southeastern Box Elder County, Salt Lake County, Davis County, southwestern Morgan County and southwestern Summit County. Stay up to date on weather in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centerville, UT
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
City
Tooele, UT
City
Midvale, UT
City
Taylorsville, UT
County
Davis County, UT
City
Herriman, UT
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Woods Cross, UT
City
West Jordan, UT
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Grantsville, UT
City
Bountiful, UT
City
North Salt Lake, UT
City
West Valley City, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
City
Stansbury Park, UT
City
Riverton, UT
State
Utah State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Carbon and southeastern Duchesne Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 936 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Sunnyside to 40 miles north of Green River. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Carbon and southeastern Duchesne Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATED: Daily temperature record broken in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – July 17th has never been hotter in Salt Lake City. The National Weather Service reported that the record high temperature for this date was set today at 105 degrees. Salt Lake City has seen temperatures of 105 or higher only 22 times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Lake Valley#Thunderstorm#Mdt#Great Salt Lake South#Causeway#Tooele Army Depot#Mph
ABC4

Less heat with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start! After record-setting heat across the state Sunday, we get more heat and storm potential on Monday, however, the heat won’t be quite as intense compared to what we had yesterday. High pressure continues to show the way with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah wildfire roundup shows increasing containment

UTAH, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are making solid progress on Utah wildfires, with containments increasing, and new fires, so far, remaining small, despite record-breaking high temperatures in some parts of the state. Here’s are the updates and roundup as of late Sunday afternoon:. Halfway Hill.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Stolen Riverton wheelchair-enabled van found at motel

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — A wheelchair-enabled van stolen from a Riverton family's driveway was found at a Salt Lake County motel. Julie Krushensky, mother of Gavin said the van was located by the Salt Lake City Police Department at the Alta Motor Lodge Motel around 1 a.m. Monday. The...
RIVERTON, UT
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
ABC4

Pioneer Day parade and rodeo kicks off this week in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Days of ‘47 parade and rodeo will be kicking off this week as locals celebrate the year pioneers first settled in Utah in 1847. The Days of ’47 Parade will take over the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on July 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The cavalcade […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Here's where to watch fireworks for Pioneer Day Weekend 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One night of fireworks is never enough. If you're lucky enough to live in Utah, it's something you never have to worry about thanks to Pioneer Day. Here's your guide to fireworks shows happening for the weekend of July 24. Drop us a line if you know of a fireworks show that should be on this list!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy