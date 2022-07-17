ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Greater Rutherford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 356 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Love Valley, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Stony Point, Love Valley, Vashti, Hiddenite and Union Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy