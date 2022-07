A resident called police at 7:22 a.m. July 12 about leaving the garage door open last night and the couple’s car was stolen. A phone app showed it was in Berea at 2:45 a.m. It later went through a street check at 4:19 a.m. on Cleveland’s Clark Avenue. The homeowner checked the car’s GPS and it showed the car was on the west side of Cleveland. Police went to the Berea location but the car was not there. They did find it at the Cleveland address the GPS showed. It was unoccupied. The car was towed to the police station.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO