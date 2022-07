LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sycamore Creek Church held services Sunday at an unusual place: The Woldumar Nature Center. The church gathered at Woldumar with three of their church campuses to worship as part of an event taking place across several Sundays in July. The location was chosen due to its convenient location, being in between all three church locations under The Sycamore Creek Church, but also because Sycamore Creek has a tendency toward worshiping in nature.

