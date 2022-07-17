Car seat class to be held in Wapakoneta

600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Sunday. 2100 block of Central Point Parkway, Lima — A theft was investigated Sunday. 300 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — A theft was investigated Sunday. 900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police...
7/18/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
The Allen County Council on Aging wants to let others know about the services to area seniors that many may not know they are eligible for. The Lima Kiwanis Club hearing all about the Allen County Council on Aging and what they do for individuals 60 years of age and older. Outreach Supervisor Gerry Burton explains about the programs such as "Chore", adult day services, transportation services, and their resource specialists. Connecting seniors with the right Medicare plan is a major resource they offer that has been saving people thousands of dollars.
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Fair attendees will have the opportunity to check their health for free. Grand Lake Health System will be offering free blood pressure and pulse oxygen screenings from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from July 31 through Aug. 6 during the fair at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta.
After enduring war-time wage controls and restrictive labor laws passed in the aftermath of World War II in answer to a rash of work stoppages, workers at many Lima plants were ready for action, never more so than in the mid-1950s. “Wildcat strikes (those unauthorized by the union) were very...
The City of Lima is bringing together bar and restaurant owners and first responders to have an open dialogue. The city started these meetings this month with members of the Lima Fire Department and the Lima Police Department. At Lima's City Building, they discussed safety issues that could affect their patrons, property, and employee and how safety can help them in these areas. The goal of the meetings is to make sure each party is familiar with one another just in case something does come up.
An Ada man was arrested after an incident in Hancock County on Monday. According to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 block of State Route 37 where the homeowner reported finding a man in a vehicle parked in the attached garage.
The new facility will house several things with a focus on health and wellness, including a new YMCA and urgent care. It will also offer services that address economic disparities such as job training, advanced education options, homebuyer training and financial literacy. Many community leaders say they need a new emergency room and not an Urgent Care, but Premier Health’s CEO says plans are not changing.
BLUFFTON — Book lovers at the Bluffton Public Library will soon have an opportunity to ensure they are in good health while finding a good book. The Ohio Northern University Healthwise program will provide a free health screening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 29 at the library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.
I would like to thank the gentleman in the black SUV at Superior Credit Union on Allentown Road on June 10th. I left my withdrawal in the ATM by my error. He was taking cash inside when I was returning. There are still some honest people in this troubled world....
MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man was arrested for burglary after police found him asleep in a residence they believe he was planning on stealing from. Michael Hawthorne was found inside a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Street Tuesday morning. Police believe he stayed the night in the house. Officials say […]
BATH TOWNSHIP — A Florida man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash along Interstate 75 Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post confirmed on Monday. Saul Palacios, 53, of Avon Park, Florida, was killed and passenger Reina Palacios, 56, also of Florida, was transported to Lima Memorial Health System in critical condition, according to OSHP.
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed against four people who Ohio Attorney General David Yost said ran a fishing lure business that didn’t deliver what they promised and signed people up for a service they never asked for. The lawsuit names Cole Dockery, Jakob Schoenauer,...
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man has been identified as the person emergency crews recovered from Buck Creek Friday afternoon. Jeremy Craycraft, 38, was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. His cause of death has not been determined yet, according to the coroner’s office on Tuesday. Several...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — No charges will be filed against two state agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit involved in a deadly shooting at a Huber Heights gas station earlier this year. On Tuesday, a grand jury in Montgomery County declined to indict either state agent involved in the deadly...
LIMA — Shawnee senior Carter Kohli has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation, which will begin Friday and run through July 29 in the Washington, D.C. area. The purpose behind Boys Nation, run by the American Legion, is to increase civic knowledge, foster leadership development...
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday around 5 pm, Findlay Police received multiple calls of shots fired from Senior Towers apartments. Officers attempted to make contact with those inside the apartment and received no response. While at the scene possible gunshots were heard from inside the apartment. Officers then began evacuating nearby apartments.
EATON — Today the Preble County Historical Society will have over 230 Ford Model T visiting. The gathering of antique cars will happen at their location on Swartsel Road in Eaton. >>Ford recalling 100K SUVs and trucks due to fire risks. The cars are set to arrive on July...
