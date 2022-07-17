Car seat class to be held in Wapakoneta

The City of Lima is bringing together bar and restaurant owners and first responders to have an open dialogue. The city started these meetings this month with members of the Lima Fire Department and the Lima Police Department. At Lima's City Building, they discussed safety issues that could affect their patrons, property, and employee and how safety can help them in these areas. The goal of the meetings is to make sure each party is familiar with one another just in case something does come up.

