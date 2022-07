BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Leo Edgar, 42, according to the office. KCSO says, Edgar is described as 42-year-old White man, who stands at 5-feet and 7-inches-tall and weighs 150-pounds. Edgar is bald, he has blue eyes and has tattoos covering his neck area, including a tattoo that says “Edgar.”

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO