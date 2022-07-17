ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue aide in rescuing hiker on Emigrant Peak

By NBC Montana Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue assisted the Park County Sheriff's Office for a rescue on Emigrant Peak Saturday afternoon. A hiker started...

XL Country 100.7

All that smoke in Gallatin County yesterday wasn’t from a Montana wildfire

On Monday afternoon, after a very windy but mostly blue sky day, the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas became engulfed in that notorious haze of wildfire smoke. What entered our airspace was smoke blowing in from Idaho, from a wildfire called the Moose Fire. It's currently burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. This fire was initially reported on Sunday, 7/17/2022 with the cause still listed as 'unknown'.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Motorcycle crash update on I-15

HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
HELENA, MT
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
BOZEMAN, MT
KTVH

Montana Pride kicks off events in Helena

HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Construction east of Whitehall to begin this Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will begin milling and paving work on the Whitehall East project on Monday. Crews will resurface and rehabilitate approximately 6 miles of Highway 69 east of Whitehall. Drivers and motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling...
WHITEHALL, MT
NBCMontana

Farmers market offers local, zero-waste shopping in Gallatin Co.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s the season to shop local in Gallatin County while going green with zero waste. The Bozeman Farmers Market is open and back for its 20th season. “In this space here in Lindley Park, we can spread out nicely. And it gives people a lot of opportunities to walk around and enjoy each vendor a little bit more,” Bozeman Farmers Market director Salal Huber-McGee said.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

Anonymous donor gives entire house to Bozeman nonprofit fighting homelessness

GALLATIN COUNTY — Family Promise is a non-profit organization working to end homelessness in Gallatin County. Family Promise’s mission is to empower families with children who are experiencing homelessness. Families in the program are provided with transitional housing until they complete the program. They are also taught the necessary skills to help them get back on their feet.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

High-speed internet coming to rural parts of Gallatin Co.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A $65 million project is underway to connect Bozeman and rural parts of Gallatin County to fiber-optic internet. Yellowstone Fiber is working with Utopia Fiber burying cables and installing underground fiber. “Bozeman Fiber was started by the city, essentially, 10 years ago. We were the instigator...
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

Big Sky Country State Fair returns to Bozeman this week

BOZEMAN — Need a dose of fun? The Big Sky Country State Fair is returning July 20 through July 24 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. For over a century, the Big Sky Country Fair has been putting smiles on Montanan's faces. Amanda Clementson is the marketing coordinator for the fair. She said the fair is excited to be back and better this year, despite a staffing shortage.
BOZEMAN, MT
Public Safety
XL Country 100.7

Sold Out Montana Event Returns For 3 Crazy Nights

A favorite local spot to check out this summer is Bourbon. They have a great patio area with handmade tables, huge garage doors that open up to the rustic modern inside, and not to mention delicious barbeque. Besides food, you can check them out online right HERE to see all...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Outdoor Dining Experience in Montana?

When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
BOZEMAN, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Winds: West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Bighorn Canyon; Crazy Mountains; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult with blowing dust and especially for high profile vehicles. Warm and dry conditions could cause rapid fire spread. Use caution with any burning activities.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
newsy.com

Mail Piling Up In Montana Due To USPS Staffing Shortages

Reported staffing shortages at the United States Postal Service are causing major headaches for some people who say they haven't received their mail in more than a week. Multiple residents in Bozeman, Montana, spoke with Newsy about what they call massive delays in their mail service. One woman who runs a construction company says the company has failed to receive multiple payments, and she worries about her own missing bills.
BOZEMAN, MT

