Harrison, NJ

Castellanos, Johnson help NYCFC beat Red Bulls

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Valentin Castellanos scored a goal and Sean Johnson had four saves to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory Sunday over the New York Red Bulls.

Castellanos’ game-winner came in the 69th minute to seal the win for NYCFC (11-4-5). Santiago Rodriguez had an assist on the goal.

NYCFC outshot the Red Bulls (9-6-6) 18-13, with nine shots on goal to four for the Red Bulls.

Johnson saved all four shots he faced for NYCFC. Carlos Miguel saved eight of the nine shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

NYCFC plays at home on Saturday against Inter Miami, while the Red Bulls will visit Austin on Sunday.

https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

