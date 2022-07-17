ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M softball's Haley Lee headed to Oklahoma

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M two-time softball All-American Haley Lee apparently will finish her career with Oklahoma, the team that ended the Aggies’ 2022 season. Lee, who entered the NCAA transfer portal three weeks ago, has changed her Instagram information to read: Texas A&M Softball Alumni #25 ~Oklahoma Softball #25. The news was first...

Bryan College Station Eagle

Alabama's Nick Saban learns from his comments about Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher

ATLANTA — Alabama football coach Nick Saban is great at learning from his mistakes, a trait that’s helped him win seven national championships. Eight years ago the defensive-minded Saban got on his soapbox in an attempt to slow down hurry-up offenses, citing safety concerns. His plea fell on deaf ears, so Saban adapted. He signed better quarterbacks and wide receivers, eventually winning two more national titles with high-powered offenses.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Achane named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane found himself among some of college football's best on Monday as he was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced. The award is given to the college player of the year and has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Four-star 2023 LB prospect chooses OU over Florida

Oklahoma football recruiting continued on its steam-roll July pace, adding its seventh 2023 commitment in the month on Saturday. Four-star linebacker prospect Lewis Carter chose Oklahoma over Florida Carter made his commitment known via a Twitter message. Carter, from Tampa, Florida, is the fourth linebacker commitment in the Sooners’ 2023...
TAMPA, FL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Pair of Aggies compete at the World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M junior and All-American Charokee Young qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 400 meters Sunday at the World Athletics Championship. Young finished in 51.84 seconds for the fourth and final qualifying spot in her heat. The semifinal will be 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with the final at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
EUGENE, OR
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kerley advances in men's 200 at the World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Former Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley, who already won gold in the men’s 100 meters, has also qualified for the semifinals of the men's 200 after an impressive showing Monday at the World Athletics Championship. Kerley finished first in his qualifying heat...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News On 6

Oklahoma Native Christopher Bell Wins NASCAR Race

Oklahoma's Own Christopher Bell took the checkered flag during this weekend's NASCAR cup race in New Hampshire. Bell, who is from Norman, won his second NASCAR race in the process. He is now qualified for the playoffs.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

How close is Oklahoma to breaking heat records?

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re in the middle of a triple-digit stretch, making it almost unbearable to be outside. So, how close is Oklahoma to breaking heat records? Even though it’s supposed to be hot during the summer, the extreme and dangerous heat this week is close to breaking records on multiple days.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, July 20

The Summer Film Series at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum continues Aug. 12 with "Invictus," the 2009 film about Nelson Mandela and the captain of South Africa's rugby team. The film is being shown in conjunction with the exhibit "Mandela: The Official Exhibition," which opens July 29. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, but no pets or glass containers. Free games and refreshments begin at 7 p.m., movie starts after sundown. bush41.org/events.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station becoming destination for new economic developments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has been growing at a fast rate, adding several new commercial and residential spaces to the community. Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen, the latest restaurant chain to call College Station home, opens Tuesday. The Houston based restaurant chain hosted a soft...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Daytime talk shows are noticing a Brenham baker

BRENHAM, Texas — On July 14, a famous Brenham's bakery owner appeared on the Today Show. Tara Royers owns Royer's Pie Haven in Round Top, Texas. In addition to being featured in Woman's World magazine, Pie Haven in Guidepost magazine, NBC's Great Day Houston, and Live With Kelly and Ryan, Royers has also appeared in a variety of other publications.
BRENHAM, TX
107.3 PopCrush

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. is Reopening Sometime This Fall!

It was once one of the greatest malls in the Sooner State. Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. closed its doors back in 2017 and has been near empty, if not abandoned for the past 5 years. A shadow of its former self and we've all wondered if it would ever reopen. Well, if you haven't heard the news yet, Crossroads Mall will return this fall! That's right the old mall is being renovated, rejuvenated, and reopened by its new owners.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with ambient temperatures up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, Burleson, Brazos, Washington and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 Fritch resident dead after accident in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Texas A&M University student from Fritch is dead after an early Monday morning wreck in College Station. According to a news release from the College Station Police Department, the dispatch for the College Station Police Department received a 911 call around 4:55 a.m. Monday for a major accident in the intersection of the 900 block of the Hwy 6 Frontage Rd. E and University Drive E.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

