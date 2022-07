Investigators with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) Property Crimes Unit (PCU) have charged another teenager in connection with a theft of a particular car brand — Kia. The 15-year-old suspect is charged with Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Auto-Breaking. The teen is accused of damaging the ignition column of a 2018 Kia Optima from 600 Greenlawn Drive (Creekside at Greenlawn Apartments) on June 27, 2022 and stealing the car.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO