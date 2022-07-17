Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz Counties through 930 PM MST At 846 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Parker Canyon Lake, or 14 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo and Lochiel. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 32 and 37, and between mile markers 47 and 53. Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 34. Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 317. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO