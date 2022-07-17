Fire officials say wildfire fuels are 'dangerously dry'

Will Shine, Executive Chef at Tap and Vine, puts together Cherries Jubilee that will be one of the featured dishes for the Grand Tasting and Ultimate Vintner Dinners. Since its inception in 2015, Oregon Wine Experience (OWE) has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network and other health care programs funded by Asante Foundation. Asante is a local, community-owned and governed not-for-profit organization with nearly 6,000 employees who provide medical care to nearly 600,000 people in a nine-county area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. The multi-day wine and culinary event celebrates the very best of Oregon and will take place August 17-21, 2022. For more information visit: theoregonwineexperience.com.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO