ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fire officials say wildfire fuels are 'dangerously dry'

By Nikki Torres, KATU Staff
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — This spring made history by being one of the wettest on record in Oregon. However, now that summer has arrived in full force, fire crews say that an extra dose of precipitation is already drying out. Local fire crews, along with the Oregon...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Ash borers - a threat to Oregon

The long-anticipated arrival of the destructive emerald ash borer (EAB) has sharpened concerns about the impacts to Oregon’s urban forests, wetlands, and streams. Wyatt Williams is the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Invasive Species Specialist. For the past couple years he’s been managing a federal grant to try and save the gene pool of the state’s only native ash species ahead of a pest that could wipe it out.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Ruptured pipe spills 340,000 gallons of sewage into Yaquina Bay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A ruptured sewer pipe spilled approximately 340,000 gallons of raw sewage into Newport’s Yaquina Bay Friday and Saturday. The city said the rupture occurred at the Bayfront Pump Station at 198 SE Bay Boulevard. The spill began at 1:13 p.m. Friday and was not repaired until 4:37 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
kezi.com

Coast Guard rescues man 57 miles off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A man was rescued from a vessel about 57 miles offshore from Newport on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency at sea, the United States Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard says they received a report in the evening of Saturday, July 16 that a 29-year-old...
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing Portland hiker found in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon man traveling with church group drowns at Shasta Lake

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — A 44-year-old man traveling with a church group drowned at Shasta Lake Saturday, deputies say. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Hirz Bay area of the McCloud River Arm of Shasta lake just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
The Oregonian

Road-rage shooting claims Tigard father while driving from the Oregon coast

A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Wildfire#Drying#The U S Drought Monitor#Oregonians
matadornetwork.com

6 Must-See Waterfalls Near Portland You Can Reach in Half an Hour

Portland is a captivating city, with all the scenes that make a place stand out as a must-see destination – unique art, sustainable and historic architecture, original food and restaurants, tasty craft beer, and quirk – lots of it. So while it’s tempting to spend your entire PNW...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
kptv.com

Tanker truck rolls over in Vancouver, spilling hazardous liquid

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department was called to assist after a tanker truck rolled over on Interstate 5 Monday. Crews were dispatched to the rollover around 5:45 p.m. after receiving word of a tanker on its top, spilling a black liquid onto the highway. Investigators quickly...
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

Hillsboro man, 30, falls off paddleboard, drowns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A paddleboarder from Hillsboro drowned Monday at Frenchman’s Bar Park, Vancouver police said. Around 4 p.m. the 30-year-old man fell off the paddleboard and was struggling to get to shore. Rescue swimmers from the Vancouver Fire Department jumped in but the man had been underwater for several minutes, officials said.
HILLSBORO, OR
KTVL

Oregon Wine Experience and Tap and Vine: Cherries Jubilee

Will Shine, Executive Chef at Tap and Vine, puts together Cherries Jubilee that will be one of the featured dishes for the Grand Tasting and Ultimate Vintner Dinners. Since its inception in 2015, Oregon Wine Experience (OWE) has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network and other health care programs funded by Asante Foundation. Asante is a local, community-owned and governed not-for-profit organization with nearly 6,000 employees who provide medical care to nearly 600,000 people in a nine-county area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. The multi-day wine and culinary event celebrates the very best of Oregon and will take place August 17-21, 2022. For more information visit: theoregonwineexperience.com.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon sees sun, warmer temps on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you woke up to a few areas of fog and low clouds Sunday morning. This is a lot like we saw Saturday. However, clouds will be quicker to clear out and temperatures should warm up a bit more. The coast will also see...
OREGON STATE
KXL

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Crash On I-5 In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A chain reaction of crashes on Interstate 5 southbound approaching 99th Street killed one driver and injured two others on Monday morning. Washington State Patrol says 64-year-old Judith Cherryhomes of Vancouver died after she was hit from behind while stopped in traffic in the right lane around 10:00am.

Comments / 0

Community Policy