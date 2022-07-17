ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

A sustainable modular seating designed for the privacy-stricken post-pandemic workforce

By Gaurav Sood
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has given birth to a seclusion workforce that is now more concerned about safe distancing and privacy. Privacy is more than a buzzword; it is perhaps a necessity these days, especially on open office floors. The workforce is used to private, secluded work life at home; transitioning to the...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How young couple with no design experience created their dream apartment using quirky treasures from Facebook marketplace - including a luxe couch, a wavy mirror and a pot plant with shoes

What was once an empty 'blank canvas' apartment has transformed into an eccentric space filled with unusual but creative pieces of furniture that leave you looking twice. Jemma Alyce, 28, and Trent Bartlett, 35, moved from Adelaide to Melbourne in March 2021 and took the opportunity to decorate the two-bedroom flat during lockdown.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 storage solutions to end your space constraint woes

One problem that never seems to leave us, especially f you’re living in a major city – is the lack of space! If you’re an independent millennial who recently moved out of their family home and into their own, then a major issue that you may be dealing with almost every day…is space constraint in your own home. Our modern millennial homes have many virtues, but one thing they lack is space! Space constraint is something most of us end up dealing with every day. Smart storage solutions can be lifesavers in such tricky and compact situations. And to make your lives easier, we’ve curated a whole collection of storage solutions that come in the form of furniture designs that, to be honest, are going to completely organize your home! Not only do these products comfortably store your belongings, but they’re also perfect for displaying those special items that you don’t feel like shutting away in a dusty cabinet. From a Wolf stool concept to shelves that look like abstract art of faces gazing at you – these innovative storage and display solutions are the additions your home needs!
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

How India-based Jaipur Rugs is combining contemporary global aesthetics with traditional rug-making techniques

A little-known fact about India’s tryst with carpets is that the subcontinent is the largest exporter of carpets in the world, with 90% of the country’s production being for exporting overseas – makes sense when you realize that the country is known internationally for its handicrafts and weaving industry, but given its tropical and dusty climate, a bulk of the country’s households don’t need carpets. The floors are temperate as they are, and it’s easier to clean a floor than it is to constantly clean a carpet. In just March of 2022 alone, India exported $150 million worth of carpets, predominantly to European countries with their significantly cooler climates. We got in touch with one of India’s largest rug and carpet exporters, Jaipur Rugs, to talk about their approach towards design, production, and catering to an audience that appreciates traditional Indian styles, but requires something more contemporary for their modern homes.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modularity#Office Furniture#Pandemic#Dymitr#Dyd
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
domino

A $10 IKEA Hack Is Just One of Our Favorite Headboard DIYs

A bedroom redesign doesn’t have to entail expensive furniture swaps or tedious organization rituals. A bed frame refresh is an easy (and much more wallet-friendly) way to make the same big impact. According to Living Cozy, searches for DIY headboard ideas have jumped over the past 12 months to more than 350,000 per year, making it the most popular home project. Whether it’s luxurious velvet upholstery or a full-length mirror, we have a few ideas on how to make the most of your room’s focal point.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

Did Joanna Gaines' Style On Fixer Upper Inspire An Unexpected Wall Art Trend?

It can be pretty interesting to think about how everyday items that we take for granted came into use. Take wood cutting boards, for example, an item that gained entrance into North American kitchens in the early 1920s when the invention of the circular saw made it easier to cut a nicely shaped board, per Staatik. While vintage cutting boards are frequently seen as props in farmhouse designs, including those popularized by Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame (via HGTV), they have a long history of use before they got elevated to wall art.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

These outdoor stools and table stack together like a totem pole to save space

Being able to sit outdoors with friends and family is always a great time, but the setup and cleanup can be quite a chore. Not everyone has a large enough space to accommodate both people and furniture. Having to take out chairs and tables every time you need them could also be a considerable hurdle to an enjoyable day under the sun. That is the reason why there has been a rise in interest in modular or portable furniture, especially those that can be kept outdoors. In terms of function, Totem is such a type of solution that lets you save time and space in setting up a quick outdoor gathering, but it also does it in a creative way that makes its inactive form a great outdoor decoration as well.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside an Absolutely Stunning Barcelona Estate With Its Very Own Glass Pavilion

Over the years, the interiors of this 1915 abode—located in the heart of Barcelona—have continued to shift, thanks in large part to different generations of the same family who have continuously inhabited the space. The current inhabitant, who lived in the enchanting estate as a child, returned to the house after his wedding to begin a new chapter of his life. To help revamp and revitalize the grand residence, he turned to designer David Lawrence and architect Carlos Garciavelez of Carlos David.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature

Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

The 26 Best Outdoor Rugs Are Weather-Resistant and Easy To Clean — Starting at $21

Click here to read the full article. Outdoor rugs are just as necessary for home furnishing as indoor ones. Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and a bold pattern to anchor its decor? If so, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs. Like indoor rugs, there are many benefits to using outdoor rugs including: Temperature: While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat, an outdoor rug provides a temperature-controlled zone that even your bare...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs for Lounging, According to Our Testing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Adirondack chairs add an instantly cozy feel to any outdoor space, whether you're sitting around an open fire pit or enjoying a cup of coffee on the front porch. These deep-seated chairs are unrivaled when it comes to comfort—not to mention durability. To find the best, we tested 20 Adirondack chairs in our Lab and evaluated them based on setup, comfort, support, adjustability, design, durability, and value.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Blokaloks modular system lets you build walls or even rooms in just minutes

People today live in the fast lane, for better or for worse. Many change jobs or even careers in a snap; others change residences or living arrangements. A lot of the products today are designed to cater to that kind of lifestyle, from smartphones that put everything under our fingertips, almost literally, to modular and portable equipment that let us pick up and go anywhere we need to be. There are, however, still a few things that are still set in the old ways, so to speak, like how furniture is made or how rooms are built. While there’s nothing terribly wrong with traditional processes, they can sometimes be wasteful, inefficient, and unsustainable. Modularity has started to make inroads in construction and architecture, like this modular block system that empowers people to set up walls, dividers, or even rooms with no tools or knowledge required.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

What Is a Wet Room Bathroom?

If you’re a fan of spacious open concept kitchens and dining rooms, consider incorporating the same aesthetic into your bathroom. A wet room bathroom essentially blends the shower and bathroom into a single space, combining the convenient, watertight construction of a shower with the sophisticated feel of an open concept floor plan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This book opens up into a miniature fully-functional handloom machine that lets you weave cloth!

Kramer’s (from Seinfeld) idea for a coffee table book that turns into a coffee table may be up to some stiff competition!. A winner of the Red Dot Design Concept Award, Cai WeiQun’s publication actually contains a weaving loom inside it that weaves small swatches of wool! Titled “XIU – This Book Can Be Weaving” the relatively large-ish book glorifies the traditional Taiwanese handicraft style while literally allowing the reader to weave their own yarn!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Business Insider

A personal finance book by a Black couple who retired in their 40s pushed me to make 3 changes that will help me build wealth in line with my values

Kiersten and Julien Saunders retired in their 40s, and I want to follow their lead. Their new book encourages people to reexamine why they want to become financially independent. I'm revisiting my financial plan and adding 3 tips from their book, including talking to other Filipinos about money. Because I...
PERSONAL FINANCE
yankodesign.com

This wearable tape-dispenser can help correct Braille typos and misprints

Aptly titled the Braille Correction Device, this hand-worn contraption handles a lesser-considered problem that not many of us think about. Not only is publishing in Braille much more difficult than regular printing, but it’s also rather uncommon. So imagine when you find a publication you’re looking for, but it’s got typos and errors in the print! Correcting Braille misprints is even more of a challenge, although that’s where this nifty little piece of stationery comes in. Designed to work sort of like correction liquid works on a printed text typo, the Braille Correction Device overlays the right character over the wrong one, fixing any errors in print or physical damage to text. It’s simple, intuitive, and is designed to be an entirely analog device.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Reusable coffee cups made from recycled coffee waste + more sustainable designs you need in your daily life

Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From sustainable textile dyes created from recycled seaweed waste to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy