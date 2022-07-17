ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, OR

Senior dance group breaks out in mini flash mob in Jacksonville

By Mollie Smith
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville, Ore. — The folks at the Jacksonville Farmer's Market got a pleasant surprise Sunday morning when the "Broadway Boomers" gathered for a small flash mob dance performance!. At 10 a.m., eight women who are a part of the Broadway Dance for Boomers and Beyond group, assembled in...

ktvl.com



