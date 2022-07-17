ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Muckers season ends as Posse rallies in seventh

buttesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE — The season came to a heartbreaking conclusion for the Butte Muckers Sunday. The Gallatin Valley Posse rallied for seven runs in the...

buttesports.com

406mtsports.com

Butte Miners secure No. 1 seed for district tournament

HELENA — A protest stemming from a late-game substitution added drama to a day that saw the Butte Miners secure the No. 1 seed in the South A District Tournament that begins on Thursday. Butte swept the Helena Reps in an afternoon doubleheader, fending off furious comeback attempts in...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Miners sweep Reps to claim regular-season title

HELENA — The Butte Miners need to win just one game to wrap up the South A regular-season title Sunday afternoon. For good measure, the Butte boys won two. Butte beat the Helena Reps 4-2 and 8-6 in a league doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field. At 17-1 in conference and 32-9 overall, the Miners will be the top seed when the Southern A District tournament begins Thursday in Butte.
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Miners open district tourney at 7 p.m. Friday

The Butte Miners will play their first game of the South A District Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday on Miners Field at 3 Legends Stadium. (Bracket) Butte will play the winner of Thursday’s 1 p.m. game between the Bozeman Bucks and Helena Reps. Gallatin Valley will play Dillon at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Belgrade will take on Anaconda at 7.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Choquette, Yelenich post wins at Fairmont Invite

GREGSON — A pair of Butte golfers posted wins Monday at the Fairmont Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs. Chase Choquette and Teagan Yelenich topped the field in their respective divisions at a windy fifth stop on the Southwest Montana Junior Golf Tour. Choquette shot an 86 to win the...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte teen competes in NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evan Andrews, a butte teen competes advances to the semi-finals in the NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior. Prior to this season, the youth ninja community didn't have much of a platform to compete in. Now, after 14 years, it has evolved to include more genders...
BUTTE, MT
KTVH

Montana Pride kicks off events in Helena

HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Mountain lion spotted on Mount Helena

HELENA — The City of Helena is asking people to use caution after a mountain lion was spotted on Mount Helena recently. According to a Facebook the encounter happened on the Old Chevy Trail on the west side of the park. The post did not say when the encounter happened.
HELENA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Sold Out Montana Event Returns For 3 Crazy Nights

A favorite local spot to check out this summer is Bourbon. They have a great patio area with handmade tables, huge garage doors that open up to the rustic modern inside, and not to mention delicious barbeque. Besides food, you can check them out online right HERE to see all...
BOZEMAN, MT
Outsider.com

‘1923’: Butte, Montana Leaders Address Community Concerns About the Show

The community members in Butte, Montana, are preparing to welcome in hundreds of cast and crew members for the new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.”. The new Taylor Sheridan show follows the story of the Dutton family that began with “Yellowstone,” set in modern-day Montana. Last year, the first prequel series “1883″ premiered on Paramount+. Now, “1923” continues the Duttons’ story in a new era.
BUTTE, MT
The Associated Press

Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark

When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids off at the mall with a few bucks and say, "I'll pick you up later, have fun."
HAVRE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Motorcycle crash update on I-15

HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Thousands gather for Anaconda's annual Art in the Park

ANACONDA, Mont. - When it comes to big summer festivals in a small Montana town, it doesn't get much better than a sunny July weekend for Anaconda's annual Art in the Park. Food vendors, live music and every kind of art you can imagine adorn Anaconda's Washoe Park every year for Art in the Park weekend.
ANACONDA, MT
NBCMontana

Red Flag Warning in effect for Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Butte and the surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. West winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low...
BUTTE, MT

