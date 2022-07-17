Muckers season ends as Posse rallies in seventh

HELENA — A protest stemming from a late-game substitution added drama to a day that saw the Butte Miners secure the No. 1 seed in the South A District Tournament that begins on Thursday. Butte swept the Helena Reps in an afternoon doubleheader, fending off furious comeback attempts in...
HELENA — The Butte Miners need to win just one game to wrap up the South A regular-season title Sunday afternoon. For good measure, the Butte boys won two. Butte beat the Helena Reps 4-2 and 8-6 in a league doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field. At 17-1 in conference and 32-9 overall, the Miners will be the top seed when the Southern A District tournament begins Thursday in Butte.
The Butte Miners will play their first game of the South A District Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday on Miners Field at 3 Legends Stadium. (Bracket) Butte will play the winner of Thursday’s 1 p.m. game between the Bozeman Bucks and Helena Reps. Gallatin Valley will play Dillon at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Belgrade will take on Anaconda at 7.
GREGSON — A pair of Butte golfers posted wins Monday at the Fairmont Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs. Chase Choquette and Teagan Yelenich topped the field in their respective divisions at a windy fifth stop on the Southwest Montana Junior Golf Tour. Choquette shot an 86 to win the...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evan Andrews, a butte teen competes advances to the semi-finals in the NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior. Prior to this season, the youth ninja community didn't have much of a platform to compete in. Now, after 14 years, it has evolved to include more genders...
HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
HELENA — The City of Helena is asking people to use caution after a mountain lion was spotted on Mount Helena recently. According to a Facebook the encounter happened on the Old Chevy Trail on the west side of the park. The post did not say when the encounter happened.
A favorite local spot to check out this summer is Bourbon. They have a great patio area with handmade tables, huge garage doors that open up to the rustic modern inside, and not to mention delicious barbeque. Besides food, you can check them out online right HERE to see all...
The community members in Butte, Montana, are preparing to welcome in hundreds of cast and crew members for the new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.”. The new Taylor Sheridan show follows the story of the Dutton family that began with “Yellowstone,” set in modern-day Montana. Last year, the first prequel series “1883″ premiered on Paramount+. Now, “1923” continues the Duttons’ story in a new era.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Barry Olson holds no animosity toward the grizzly bear that attacked and mauled him almost one month ago, he told Cowboy State Daily on Friday. “I was in his space,” Olson said. “I think it was a coincidence we crossed paths....
As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […]
The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids off at the mall with a few bucks and say, "I'll pick you up later, have fun."
HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
ANACONDA, Mont. - When it comes to big summer festivals in a small Montana town, it doesn't get much better than a sunny July weekend for Anaconda's annual Art in the Park. Food vendors, live music and every kind of art you can imagine adorn Anaconda's Washoe Park every year for Art in the Park weekend.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Butte and the surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. West winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low...
An inbreeding of a Type III team will take place for the Moors Mountain Fire at 12:00 pm Sunday. People are asked to avoid the Refrigerator Canon Trail as a closure order is forthcoming. UPDATE, JULY 17 AT 9:32 AM:. Smoke jumpers are responding with aerial support to a fire...
Gallatin County and Park County search and rescue professionals worked together on Saturday to rescue a person in distress on Emigrant Peak. A hiker who was experiencing respiratory issues and problems due to heat, needed to be evacuated via helicopter from Emigrant Peak on Saturday, July 16th. The person in distress was hiking in a group of people, not alone.
Comments / 0