The 2022 MLB Draft has come to a close just as the rest of the baseball world prepares for the Midsummer Classic tonight. After three days of drafting, the Yankees come away with 20 prospects to potentially lead the way for the next group of Baby Bombers. The majority of the attention will go to Day 1 picks when the Yankees selected outfielder Spencer Jones with the 25th overall pick, and pitcher Drew Thorpe at No. 61. You can read more about them by following the links on their names and tell us how you feel about those picks here.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO