Andrew Wiggins became an NBA All-Star and champion this past season, but the Golden State Warriors forward still regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "I still wish I didn't get (vaccinated), to be honest with you," Wiggins told FanSided's Mark Carman. "But you know, you gotta do what you gotta do. ... I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion. So, that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO