TV Series

5 Reasons Why Season 4 is the Best Season of Stranger Things

By Joshua Bateman
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 of Stranger Things has wrapped up, and its unparalleled success shows it was the series' biggest and most impactful season to date. Both part one and part two of the season broke records for opening weekend and two-week watching periods in terms of minutes streamed. While the staggering streaming...

collider.com

#Stranger Things
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Finally Confirms Will's Sexuality — and More: 'Now It's 100-Percent Clear'

For seasons, we’d speculated. Lots of Stranger Things fans had speculated. Noah Schnapp had danced around the subject of Will’s sexual orientation, and so had series creators the Duffer Brothers. Finally, as if we needed any further confirmation, we’ve got it: “Now,” Schnapp tells our sister site Variety, “it’s 100-percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Movies
‘Stranger Things 4’: The Duffer Brothers Confirm Scary Truth About Max Mayfield’s Health

Many Stranger Things fans can likely agree that season 4 was a pivotal time for Max Mayfield. After losing her brother, Billy, in season 3, Max had to come to terms with his death and face her own grief. With these personal developments, she became a crucial player in the fight against Vecna, the Upside Down’s latest big bad. Unfortunately, by the end of season 4, Max’s life is at risk. In a recent interview, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the current state of Max Mayfield’s health — and it’s not very reassuring.
Could Eddie Munson Come Back for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5? This Fan Theory Tying in ‘Halloween’s Michael Myers Is Convincing

Fans on TikTok are theorizing about Eddie Munson's future on Stranger Things, specifically if we'll see the character again in Season 5. The Netflix show released Vol. 2 of its fourth season July 1. In the ninth and final episode, "The Piggyback," lovable metalhead Eddie (Jospeh Quinn) suffered a tragic fate on screen when he sacrificed himself — following an epic Metallica solo — to save Hawkins and his friends. He bled to death in Dustin's arms in the Upside Down after being attacked by a pack of vicious Demobats.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Doesn’t Believe Vecna Is a Villain: I Can ‘Relate’ to Him

Click here to read the full article. [Warning: The below contains spoilers for “Stranger Things 4.”]  Jamie Campbell Bower certainly has turned things Upside Down when it comes to the “Stranger Things” narrative. The actor plays Season 4 villain (well, is he?!) Vecna, and Bower dismantled the theories of Vecna being just a terrifying monster out for revenge. While Bower as Vecna made co-star Millie Bobby Brown cry on set, along with grossing out audiences everywhere thanks to truly horrific Freddy Krueger-esque prosthetics, the actor has a soft spot for the disfigured character out for revenge. Turns out, Vecna was originally unassuming Henry,...
Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 12, 2022

Even though Chris Hemsworth is the hottest thing going right now (well, besides maybe Eddie Munson) considering his latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, just stormed into the number one spot at the box office last weekend, he has not yet been able to sit atop the throne that is the Netflix top movies and shows on account of some steep competition. And while his 12 Strong continues to find a place firmly in the upper echelon of the trending movies list, Hemsworth just vanquish the movie du jour, which in today’s case is a remarkably popular Netflix animated film.
'Westworld' Season 4: What Are the Flies?

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.The third episode of Westworld Season 4 wrapped up with a quite gruesome scene. “Annees Folles” saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) finally making their way into the backstage of the Olympiad compound through the Golden Age park. However, taking down Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) proved to be a lot harder than they anticipated when they came across a room with an unfinished host injecting a weird black goop into a bunch of flies. Beyond the room, there was a series of monitors showing a group of humans pointing guns at their own heads in some other part of the compound. One of them seemed to be Caleb’s daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark). But as Caleb soon found out, it was all just a trap to draw him into a holding cell and have him attacked by some of the flies we saw earlier. The bugs made their way into Caleb’s nostrils and ears, and we were left to watch the credits roll with a mix of horror and disgust.
