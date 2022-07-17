ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NPS: SLC ties record-breaking temp. of 107°F

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VW13c_0gj1wdjn00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The temperature in Salt Lake City made history today.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the temperature downtown tied the city’s all-time record high of 107°F on the afternoon of July 17.

According to NWSSLC, Salt Lake has only ever reached 107°F on four different occasions , the first time dating back to 1960, then again in 2002, and again in 2021.

This record break comes during a time of extreme temperatures. Today, NWSSLC issued an Excessive Heat Watch for northern Utah from noon to 8 p.m. The organization forecasted today’s high as 106°F, but the air outside proved to be warmer.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials respond to Summit County fire

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are precautions one should take during a time of excessive heat. These include:

  • Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
  • Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
  • Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
  • Pace yourself.
  • Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
  • Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
  • Never leave children or pets in cars.
  • Check the local news for health and safety updates.
