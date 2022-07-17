NPS: SLC ties record-breaking temp. of 107°F

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The temperature in Salt Lake City made history today.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the temperature downtown tied the city’s all-time record high of 107°F on the afternoon of July 17.

According to NWSSLC, Salt Lake has only ever reached 107°F on four different occasions , the first time dating back to 1960, then again in 2002, and again in 2021.

This record break comes during a time of extreme temperatures. Today, NWSSLC issued an Excessive Heat Watch for northern Utah from noon to 8 p.m. The organization forecasted today’s high as 106°F, but the air outside proved to be warmer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are precautions one should take during a time of excessive heat. These include:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

Pace yourself.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Check the local news for health and safety updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.