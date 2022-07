MLB All-Star week has long featured one Home Run Derby – and if 2022’s game is tied after nine innings, we’ll get a second one Tuesday night. MLB’s new rules for the All-Star Game dictate that a Derby will decide the game if it is tied after nine innings, with each league selecting three batters to get three swings each, and the team with the highest total after three rounds winning the game.

