Memphis, TN

Man severely hurt in Parkway Village shooting, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Crime scene generic (Nick Papantonis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Parkway Village Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at South Perkins and Cottonwood Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

The suspect is a man, hispanic, 5′2, wearing a white shirt, and blue jeans.

The suspect also fled in a white pickup truck, police said.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

