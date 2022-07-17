Man severely hurt in Parkway Village shooting, police say

Crime scene generic (Nick Papantonis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Parkway Village Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:15 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at South Perkins and Cottonwood Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

The suspect is a man, hispanic, 5′2, wearing a white shirt, and blue jeans.

The suspect also fled in a white pickup truck, police said.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

