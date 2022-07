PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suicidal man is dead after he came at officers with a knife and wouldn’t drop it, so they shot him on Tuesday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers were called to a group home-style mental health facility south of 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 a.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said the man was threatening to kill himself by cutting himself or jumping out the window.

