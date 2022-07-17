Frustration continues for Padres after loss to Diamondbacks

The Padres’ Trent Grisham tosses his bat after a flyball out against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. (Derrick Tuskan / Associated Press)

The Padres clubhouse was a relative hive of activity late Sunday afternoon.

It was far busier than it had been on the basepaths for the Padres, who lost 3-1 to the last-place Diamondbacks in the final game of what is traditionally considered the season’s first half.

Large duffel bags, set to be filled with equipment and jerseys in advance of the team’s trip coming out of the All-Star break, covered far more of portions of the floor than was available for walking.

In the middle of the clutter, Jurickson Profar packed and paced. He stopped what was otherwise a nonstop lament to acknowledge somewhat begrudgingly that Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly had pitched well.

“But there are pitchers better than Merrill Kelly in the playoffs,” Profar said. “And what is waiting for us after the break? Who you think? Scherzer and deGrom.”

The Padres play the Mets in New York beginning Friday and expect to face multiple-time Cy Young Award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

And the version of the Padres that has been on the field the past few weeks does not seem equipped to effectively do so at present.

Profar glanced behind and to his left, with a nod toward Fernando Tatis Jr.’s locker and a look toward a future with Tatis in the lineup.

“When there is a leadoff double, we’re going 1-0 and we’re winning that game, and I can’t wait for that to happen,” Profar said. “It’s not just about hitting homers. He’s driving me in with a single, or he is moving me over. And I can’t wait to have him back. He’s a great baseball player.”

Profar’s frustration is the same as everyone’s.

“I feel like I’ve said it 100 times — hit with guys on base,” Luke Voit said of what the Padres must do better. “I feel like we’ve had plenty of opportunities and we’re not getting it done. So hopefully this is a refresh and recharge to get back to that. … We’ll get Tati back eventually. I’m sure something will happen at the deadline.”

However and whenever Tatis’ return plays out, the prospect of his coming back soon was about the only hope the Padres could take into the All-Star break.

Four days without a game is just what they need. While the Major League Baseball schedule pauses, Tatis will continue to swing a bat at Petco Park, ostensibly moving closer to a return from March wrist surgery that figures to help a mostly pop-less offense.

Tatis coming back later this month or early in August and Wil Myers perhaps a little earlier than that certainly can’t hurt.

“We have some key guys that are down and obviously when they get back they’re gonna help out this ballclub tremendously,” Manny Machado said. “In the meantime, it’s just continue to go out there and (try to) play good baseball.”

Sunday’s loss was to a team that had lost its previous five games at Petco Park this season and all but five of its previous 22 games in San Diego.

A poor inning by two Padres relievers and a slew of mostly fruitless at-bats by Padres hitters were the deciding factors in the Padres’ finishing off a third consecutive losing week.

After finishing four of their first five homestands with a winning record and going 3-3 on the other, Sunday’s loss completed a second consecutive losing homestand.

Victories Friday and Saturday secured the series against the Diamondbacks, the only team against which the Padres have won a series since mid-June. In their other six series leading up to the break, the Padres went 0-4-2.

While their 52-42 record is fourth best in the National League and has them holding onto the fifth of six playoff spots, they have won just 11 times in their past 29 games.

MacKenzie Gore loading the bases with two walks and a single and Steven Wilson walking in two runs in the seventh inning was the deciding turn of events on Sunday. That blowup came after the Diamondbacks had just four hits and scored one run, on David Peralta’s sixth-inning homer, off Mike Clevinger.

The Padres have some bullpen issues to go along with the general offensive malaise. Some returning pitchers are expected to help there as well.

But what was really wrong Sunday and has been wrong for some time is the Padres don’t get enough big hits — neither the kind that go to the seats nor ones with runners in scoring position.

Following Profar’s double, Kelly (9-5, 3.26) allowed only Voit’s home run leading off the seventh the rest of his outing. Joe Mantiply replaced Kelly after Voit’s blast off the Western Metal building, and the Padres did not have a baserunner in Mantiply’s two innings or in the ninth against Mark Melancon.

In this run of 29 games the Padres are not batting much worse than they have all season. And that tells its own story.

Their .374 slugging percentage is fourth lowest in the majors. (Their .362 mark over the past 29 games is also fourth lowest.)

Voit’s homer was his second in two days. The Padres have hit 11 other home runs in their past 22 games, and three of those came in one game in Colorado. Their 77 homers are sixth fewest in the majors.

They are batting .224 with runners in scoring position over their past 29 games. That includes them going 1-for-5 on Sunday.

That one hit was their third single of the second inning.

With Eric Hosmer on second base and Austin Nola on first, CJ Abrams grounded a two-out single through the right side. But the ball was fielded in shallow right field by Daulton Varsho, who threw home on one hop to get Hosmer.

Profar led off the third with a double before Jake Cronenworth, Machado and Nomar Mazara made outs.

“Not because it’s me, but leadoff double and I stay there,” Profar said. “Winning baseball teams, I’m not staying there. I’m scoring, we’re going up 1-0. … It’s happened many times. Many times.”