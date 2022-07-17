ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Mountain State Golf Classic: Duncan rides momentum to Day 2 lead

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4O7t_0gj1vXQW00

Gallery by Heather Belcher

Daniels – Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Fortunately for Todd Duncan, he was both on Sunday.

Trailing by two strokes heading into Day 2 of the Mountain State Golf Classic, Duncan fired a round of 67 – 5-under par – at the Cobb Course at Glade Spring, taking a two-stroke lead over reigning champion Davey Jude heading into Monday’s final round.

Playing on his home course, Duncan seemingly caught all the breaks he needed including avoiding a costly out of bounds ruling on No. 15 – a hole he triple bogeyed with a five-stroke lead on the back nine of last year’s tournament – and smacking a tee shot on No. 4 that ricocheted off a tree and onto the fairway, resulting in one of five birdies on the day.

“Me and Davey talked about how we were both going to go for the green (on No. 4),” Duncan said. “It’s a hole where you can really get it and it’s perfect yardage for a full driver. I hit it and I kind of pushed it a little bit and I knew that it wasn’t going to be good. I don’t know if it would’ve gotten out of bounds but it was breaking 70 yards left and ends up in the middle of the fairway and I end up making birdie. I feel like I got a lot of momentum going my way and I birdied the next hole so that was definitely a big swing. In golf you have good breaks and bad breaks so you juts have to take them when you get them.”

When given second chances Duncan made the most of them all day.

The WVU golfer avoided bogeys throughout the afternoon, though a disastrous tee shot that veered left on No. 15 threatened to derail the round. Seeking a ruling, Duncan was forced to play two different balls in the event of the worst. Fortunately for the 2020 champion he received the news he was hoping for when a tournament official ruled in his favor when he reached No. 18.

“I just knew it was going to be a little challenging playing the white tees,” Duncan said. “A bunch of trouble comes into play way more off the tee. You feel like it should be easier but then again it can be harder because you hit something a little longer and it goes and you’re starting to bring trees into play like I did on 15. Anything like that can happen. It was kind of a grind and I really didn’t have everything I wanted today but I got it around the golf course.

“I played solid on the front nine and paced it on the back nine. I got a little mad on 15 because I felt like I knew the ruling but then again I didn’t know at the same time so it was good to hear the news once I got to 18 that it was inbounds.”

Duncan’s day came at the expense of Jude who bogeyed twice on the back nine, feeling as though he left several birdies on the course.

“Today was very adventurous,” Jude smiled. “I didn’t hit it very well and missed every putt on the whole golf course you could miss. It’s probably the worst day I’ve had in a while so I’m still in it. I missed about a foot putt on 10 and 13 and didn’t take advantage of the par 5 holes. I had good position on three of the four and made one birdie out of the four. It just wasn’t what I needed today at all.”

Vaulting within striking distance of Jude and Duncan was Wyoming East grad Patrick Smith with a round of 69 for composite score of 6-under for the tournament. Battling through back soreness, Smith did enough early to overcome three bogeys over the last six holes.

Smith birdied Nos. 1, 5 and 8 and stroked an eagle on No. 12 to give himself breathing room.

“So 12 was a good one for me,” Smith said. “I finally hit a driver somewhat straight and hadn’t done that all day. I had been in the fairways and was using wedges with good looks and taking advantage of that. On 12 I hit a good drive down the middle. I only had 143 yards which was just a smooth wedge and hit it right there in the middle for about 15-20 feet. It was a good hole for me.

“Once we made the turn the back started to ache a little bit,” Smith said. “I started to loosen some tight swings because I couldn’t really turn much on the back but you don’t really need to from the whites. I played okay but I’m definitely disappointed with the finish. I definitely need some rest tonight.”

The tournament will finish up Monday on the Cobb Course with Duncan looking to seal the deal and put last year’s nightmarish final round behind him.

“I lost in probably the hardest way I could’ve lost last year,” Duncan said. “I gave it to him pretty much. It wasn’t good. It was mentally exhausting and I made one bad mistake and it was like a domino effect in the next three holes. I think it’s just going to be about making pars. If you’re in the lead they can’t catch you if you’re making pars, unless they make birdies, but you’re playing with them on the final day so you know you can play differently. You just play a little more conservative and hit greens. Birdies are going to come when they come. I’ve matured a little bit from last year and I’m juts going to take a deep breath when stuff like that happens and realize what the easiest shot is and where I can make the lowest number.”

For a full list of scores and standings please visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third. Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.
GOLF
The Independent

Cameron Smith hunts down Rory McIlroy to win 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews

That a major doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday remains one of golf’s oldest clichés, but for Rory McIlroy it might never have felt so devastatingly accurate. The Northern Irishman had held a two-shot lead at the turn at St Andrews and the end to an eight-year major drought seemed to be gathering certainty with every step through the wind away from the clubhouse. Then, Cameron Smith mounted a charge of such relentless brilliance that even a course as saturated with history as this had no option but to bow before him. Having started four shots off...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 British Open leaderboard, winner: Cameron Smith ties major scoring record in victory at St. Andrews

Beginning the day four strokes behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, Australian sensation Cameron Smith rode a final- round 64 to the title Champion Golfer of the Year as victor at the 150th Open Championship. Smith (-20) matched the lowest score to par in major championship history, and his 30 on the back nine Sunday was the lowest score across the final half of a round for any major champion.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Rory McIlroy just pulled off something that no one has ever done in golf history (And no, it's not good)

Even someone watching golf for the first time in their life on Sunday could have summed up why Rory McIlroy didn't win the 150th British Open. He simply couldn't make a putt. Not that the four-time major champ missed any real short ones. And not literally, because, he obviously converted a lot of tap-ins—18 of them, in fact. But he didn't make any of any substance.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Duncan
FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Former Open champion set to join LIV Golf

The LIV Golf league is about to land its latest big-time golfer and throw a wrench into plans for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. According to Swedish newspaper Expressen in an article published on Sunday, Henrik Stenson is on the cusp of joining the Saudi-backed league.
GOLF
Lootpress

Golf: Cook one back at W.Va. Junior Am

Hurricane – Defending girls champion Kerri-Anne Cook from Oceana sits one shot back of lead after day one of the 2022 West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship being played at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club. Taylor Sargent holds the one-shot lead over Cook and 2020 champion, Savannah Hawkins. On the boy’s...
OCEANA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Balls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

4-star hooper Devin Royal includes 4 B1G programs in top 9

The No. 2 hooper from the state of Ohio in the Class of 2023 has whittled his list to 9. Devin Royal, a 4-star small forward from Pickerington, Ohio, has a high chance of ending up at a B1G program, including his home state school Ohio State alongside Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan.
PICKERINGTON, OH
Fox News

Clay Travis: The ACC schools all want out of the ACC

While most college football media and fans have been chasing Big 12 and Pac 12 expansion and realignment rumors, the truth of the matter is this: the future battles in college football expansion aren’t going to be fought in the Big 12 or the Pac 12, they’re going to be fought in the ACC. Because pretty much every ACC school wants to leave the ACC for the SEC or the Big Ten and unlike the Big 12 and the Pac 12, many ACC schools have substantial expansion value to both the SEC and the Big Ten.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy