MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years.

Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.

The first 80 picks of the draft will be made on Sunday, followed by rounds 3–10 on Monday and wrapping up with rounds 11–20 on Tuesday. Stay up to speed with the first-round happenings right here.

1. Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

Holliday’s selection was somewhat surprising in the moment, but the athletic shortstop is thought to have a very high ceiling. Holliday hit .685 during his senior season with 17 home runs in 40 games, and has drawn comparisons to current Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who was the No. 2 pick in 2019. The left-handed swinging teenager has shot up draft boards over the past few months as he added strength and speed, and is believed to have a good shot at sticking at shortstop as he matriculates to the big leagues.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan School (Ga.)

That’s two sons of former MLB All-Stars to begin this year’s draft. Jones had perhaps the most buzz to be the No. 1 pick coming into Sunday, though he slips one spot to Arizona. The Diamondbacks should be thrilled with that outcome, as Jones hit .570 with 13 homers in his senior season. Like his father, Jones is a stellar defender in center field who already has considerable raw power and plenty of speed. This marks the first time since 2017 that the first two picks of the draft have been high schoolers.

3. Texas Rangers: Kumar Rocker, RHP, No school

Well this one qualifies as a shocker. Rocker was among the top and most hyped prospects in the ’21 draft, but slipped to No. 10 amid concerns about the health of his shoulder, which ultimately required surgery. The Mets were ultimately unable to sign him, and he goes seven picks earlier a year later. Rocker has pitched sparingly for the independent Tri-City ValleyCats this spring, where he reportedly threw up to 98 miles per hour. There’s lots of upside here, but of course plenty of risk as well.

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: Termarr Johnson, SS, Mays HS (Ga.)

A year after taking a college catcher with the No. 1 overall pick, the Pirates snag a talented high school shortstop at No. 4. Scouts rave about Johnson’s hit tool, as he already has a powerful left-handed swing. An Arizona State commit, Johnson seems to have some polishing to do defensively on his way to the big leagues, and could ultimately end up at second base.

5. Washington Nationals: Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

The son of former Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green, the younger Green is built like a tight end with a strong 6’3”, 225-pound frame. Scouts have had some leeriness about his swing mechanics, but Green draws rave reviews for his makeup and work ethic. Green fits the profile of a toolsy, high-ceiling player, perhaps with some added risk about his development as a hitter.

6. Miami Marlins: Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU

Berry becomes the first college player to be taken in this year’s draft (excluding Rocker, whose last year at Vanderbilt was in 2021). The switch-hitter spent his first college season at Arizona before transferring to LSU, and he hounded pitchers at both stops. Berry posted a .360/.450/.655 slash line in 116 games for his college career, with 32 homers and just 80 strikeouts. Berry lacks elite athleticism and does not receive high marks for his defensive skills, which might make him destined for a first base/designated hitter role. But his polished hitting approach could provide him a quick path to the big leagues.

7. Chicago Cubs: Cade Horton, RHP, Oklahoma

Horton’s meteoric rise in recent months lands him in the top 10 of the draft. The right-hander put up mediocre numbers to start the 2022 season after missing the previous year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. But he came on like a comet to end the year, dominating during the NCAA tournament and leading the Sooners to the College World Series finals. Horton threw just 53 2/3 innings for his college career, so there are a lot of unknowns with this pick. Horton’s performance on college baseball’s biggest stage, though, provided a peak into his potential.

8. Minnesota Twins: Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly SLO

The switch-hitting Lee displayed elite bat-to-ball skills, whiffing only 28 times in 286 plate appearances this past season. He hit .357/.462/.664 on the year, with 15 homers in 58 games. Some believe there’s a chance Lee ends up sliding over to third base, but his offensive floor makes him a relatively safe bet to end up a productive big leaguer.

9. Kansas City Royals: Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech

All Cross did was hit during his three seasons with the Hokies, posting a career slash line of .340/.412/.609 with 28 home runs and 69 extra-base hits in 124 games. Cross split time in center and right field in college, though will likely end up in right as he progresses. On top of his high marks in hitting and raw power, he flashed good speed and base running skills as well, stealing 28 bases in 32 attempts.

10. Colorado Rockies: Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Gonzaga

The 6’4” Hughes was dominant for most of his junior season, striking out 138 hitters in 98 innings with a 3.21 ERA. Hughes didn’t finish the year particularly strong, but is healthy and young for his class, as he doesn’t turn 21 until late August. This is the first pitcher the Rockies have taken in the first round since 2018, when the team selected Ryan Rolison at No. 22.

11. New York Mets: Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech

Parada absolutely dominated ACC pitching last season, setting a school record with 26 home runs in 60 games. He did that while striking out just 32 times with 30 walks in 305 plate appearances, displaying elite control of the strike zone. Talent evaluators haven’t raved about his receiving abilities and arm strength, but the defensive bar for him to stick at catcher is relatively low given his high floor as a hitter.

12. Detroit Tigers: Jace Jung, 2B, Texas Tech

The younger brother of Josh Jung, who was taken with the eighth pick of the 2019 draft, Jace mashed with the Red Raiders, posting a 1.093 OPS as a junior with 14 home runs and 61 games. The left-handed hitter doesn’t necessarily receive strong marks defensively, but his hit tool is strong enough to give him a high floor for his development.

13. Los Angeles Angels: Zach Neto, SS, Campbell

After taking only pitchers in last year’s draft, the Angels go with a position player this year. Neto hit .403 for his career (475 plate appearances) with 27 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 36 attempts, walking more times (56) than he struck out (49). He’s viewed as a strong defensive shortstop with a bit of an unorthodox swing, but it’s one that’s proved to be plenty productive for him to this point.

14. New York Mets: Jett Williams, SS, Rockwell Heath HS (Texas)

At 5’8”, Williams has a diminutive yet athletic stature, with plenty of strength to drive the ball a long way. He has a polished right-handed swing and elite contact skills, with quickness to stay at short if he proves his arm strong enough. This marks the fourth time in five years that the Mets have used a first-round pick on a high school hitter.

15. San Diego Padres: Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford HS (Ga.)

Lesko underwent Tommy John surgery in April, so it will be a while until he gets back onto the mound. Before the injury, Lesko was considered by some to be one of the best prep pitching prospects in years, and is still viewed as having extremely high upside. A Vanderbilt commit, Lesko draws rave reviews for his command, and particularly his changeup.

16. Cleveland Guardians: Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison

DeLauter impressed with a strong performance at the Cape Cod league last summer, and hit .402 in 66 career games at James Madison. He’s played mostly center field in college but could end up in the corners eventually. Some scouts were skeptical of the weak competition DeLauter faced as an amateur, so it will be interesting to see how he proves himself as a pro.

17. Philadelphia Phillies: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS (Nev.)

Crawford’s elite athleticism is propped up by his strong hit and power tools. He projects to be an above average defender in center field, and has the speed to be a terror on the base paths just like his father, Carl, was during his 15-year career.

18. Cincinnati Reds: Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College

The son of eight-year MLB veteran Lou Collier, the younger Collier opted to reclassify to this year’s draft last summer. He was considered to be among the best prospects in this class, so the fact that he slipped to No. 18 could be a real boon for Cincinnati. Still just 17, the sky is the limit for this talented infielder.

19. Oakland Athletics: Daniel Susac, C, Arizona

The right-handed hitting Susac has a big, athletic frame and was an extremely productive hitter in two college seasons. He batted .352/.413/.586 with 25 home runs in 125 games for Arizona, and gets strong reviews for his defensive skillset. Susac is the younger brother of Andrew Susac, who was a second-round pick in 2011 and has played in parts of six big-leagus seasons.

20. Atlanta Braves: Owen Murphy, RHP, Riverside Brookfield HS (Ill.)

Murphy draws glowing reviews for his polished delivery and athleticism. A Notre Dame commit, he doesn’t have as many innings under his belt as some other top prep arms due to his cold weather environment. But his ability to throw strikes with good stuff lands him in the first round.

21. Seattle Mariners: Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny HS (Pa.)

Young has a smooth left-handed swing with enough athleticism to stay up the middle defensively. He’s slightly older for his class (he’ll turn 19 in August) but has the hit tool to be worthy of a first-round pick.

22. St. Louis Cardinals: Cooper Hjerpe, LHP, Oregon State

The first southpaw comes off the board to St. Louis, and the Cardinals got a good one. Hjerpe set a school record with 161 strikeouts last season in 103 1/3 innings, with just 23 walks to boot. He proved to be quite durable during his college career, and could be a quick riser to the big leagues. Hjerpe’s cross-body release means there’s some relief risk here.

23. Toronto Blue Jays: Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage School (Fla.)

That’s back-to-back left-handers in the back half of the first round. Barriera opted out of the end of his senior season to stay healthy and focus on draft prep. His fastball touches the upper 90s, and he also features two breaking balls with a good changeup.

24. Boston Red Sox: Mikey Romero, SS, Orange Lutheran HS (Calif.)

Romero is an LSU commit and has good enough athleticism to stay up the middle. Romero hits from the left side and is the second consecutive high school shortstop the Red Sox have picked in the first round following last year’s selection of Marcelo Mayer at No. 4.

25. New York Yankees: Spencer Jones, OF, Vanderbilt

Well, the Yankees certainly have a type: they love big outfielders. The 6’7” Jones runs well and has big power, posting a 1.103 OPS with 12 homers in 61 games for the Commodores last season. He projects as an athletic right fielder, and it’s fun to imagine him standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium.

26. Chicago White Sox: Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East HS (Ill.)

Amazingly, Schultz makes the aforementioned Jones seem small. At 6’9”, he’s a marvel atop a big league mound, with a fastball that touches 96 to go along with a slider and changeup. Schultz is also a Vanderbilt commit and could be difficult to sign.

27. Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal Carolina

Brown isn’t the biggest guy, but he has a powerful swing and strong athleticism. His swing mechanics make some scouts nervous, and he’ll likely need some tweaking as he progresses towards the majors. Brown hit .330/.460/.544 last season with seven homers and 12 stolen bases in 57 games.

28. Houston Astros: Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee

Gilbert broke out during his junior season for the Volunteers, batting .362/.455/.673 with 11 home runs in 58 games. The 5’9” center fielder is as fiery as they come on the field that’s sure to endear himself to Astros fans as he progresses through the system.

29. Tampa Bay Rays: Xavier Isaac, 1B, East Forsyth HS (N.C.)

It’s not often you hear first basemen get picked in the first round. At 6’4”, 240 pounds, Isaac is expected to remain at the least demanding position on the diamond, but he possesses huge raw power. With little defensive upside, he’ll need to develop that hit tool for this pick to be worthwhile.

30. San Francisco Giants: Reggie Crawford, LHP/1B, Connecticut

Crawford underwent Tommy John surgery last fall and did not pitch in 2022. He’s the definition of a risky prospect, as he only pitched eight innings during his college career. He had an .892 OPS with 13 home runs in 2021, though his future is likely on the mound once he gets healthy.

31. Colorado Rockies: Sterlin Thompson, OF, Florida

Thompson feasted on SEC pitching during his two seasons in Gainesville. He batted .332/.424/.524 with 16 home runs in 121 games, and also has experience at second base (though he spent most of his time in right field).

32. Cincinnati Reds: Sal Stewart, 3B, Westminster Christian School (Fla.)

At 6’3”, 215 pounds, Stewart has tons of power. He’s a Vanderbilt commit, and has performed well in various camp settings.

33. Baltimore Orioles: Dylan Beavers, OF, California

Beavers flashed big power at Cal, launching 36 homers in 123 games with a 1.024 OPS. He’s a good athlete and spent some time in center field, but likely will end up in the corners.

34. Arizona Diamondbacks: Landon Sims, RHP, Mississippi State

Sims was a dominant closer for the Bulldogs in 2021 and was making the transition to starting in ’22 until Tommy John surgery cut his season short. If he does end up a relief pitcher in the big leagues, he should be a good one: in 56 1/3 innings as a sophomore, Sims struck out 100 hitters with just 15 walks and a 1.44 ERA.

35. Atlanta Braves: JR Ritchie, RHP, Bainbridge HS (Wash.)

Ritchie uses a smooth delivery to touch 96 with his fastball, which he combines with a strong changeup and slider. The Braves just acquired this pick earlier this week in a trade with the Royals in exchange for three minor leaguers.

36. Pittsburgh Pirates: Thomas Harrington, RHP, Campbell

If you had two Campbell Fighting Camels to go in the first round on your MLB draft bingo card, congratulations! Harrington gets picked 23 slots after shortstop Zach Neto was taken by the Angels. In 15 starts last season, Harrington went 12-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 111 strikeouts compared to just 18 walks.

37. Cleveland Guardians: Justin Campbell, RHP, Oklahoma State

Campbell stands at an imposing 6’7”, but scouts say he puts all of those long limbs together to form good mechanics. He went 9-2 last season with 141 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings, though struggled a bit with the long ball (15 home runs allowed).

38. Colorado Rockies: Jordan Beck, OF, Tennessee

Power and speed are Beck’s best traits after starring for the Volunteers last season. He hit 18 home runs in 66 games, though scouts point to some swing-and-miss concerns at the plate.

39. San Diego Padres: Robby Snelling, LHP, McQueen HS (Nev.)

Snelling was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada last season. His fastball touches 95, and he draws positive reviews on his athleticism. The Padres used both their first-round and Competitive Balance round picks on high school pitchers.