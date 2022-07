The days of expensive gym memberships are over—and it’s all because fantastic outdoor gyms could be coming to your city or a community near you this year and next. Prattville is officially home to a brand-new outdoor fitness court, thanks to a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign. Keep reading to learn more about Prattville’s new outdoor fitness court and find out how to get one in your city.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO