Diamondbacks Draft Druw Jones, Son of Braves Legend Andruw Jones

MLB’s top draft prospect is off the board.

The Diamondbacks have selected Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall prospect in the MLB Draft according to MLB.com, with pick No. 2 in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Jones, the son of Braves legendary outfielder Andruw Jones, went to Wesleyan High School in Georgia and plays center field like his father. He is committed to play at Vanderbilt next year, but is unlikely to attend after getting drafted as high as he did.

In high school, Jones lived up to expectations, getting a hit in over half of his at-bats and stealing over 30 bases.

Additionally, Jones is one of several sons of former MLB players to enter the league recently. Al Leiter’s son Jack was the No. 3 overall pick last year, Dusty Baker’s son Darren joined Jack at the Future’s Game on Saturday and Matt Holliday’s son Jackson is the No. 2 overall prospect in this year’s draft.

Andruw Jones spent 17 years in MLB, mostly with Atlanta. He retired with 434 home runs and an .823 OPS, while accumulating 10 consecutive Gold Gloves as the Braves’ center fielder from 1998 to ’07.