ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles Take Jackson Holliday With No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBt65_0gj1u54s00

Another second generation baseball prospect is entering MLB.

Seven time All-Star Matt Holliday’s son, Jackson Holliday, is headed to the Orioles with pick No. 1 in the 2022 MLB Draft.

In his 15-year career, Matt Holliday played for four different teams, mainly the Cardinals and Rockies, and hit 316 home runs with an .889 OPS. He is currently a volunteer assistant coach for Oklahoma State’s baseball team, mainly working with offensive development and outfield play.

Jackson is a high school shortstop out of Stillwater, Oklahoma who is committed to play at Oklahoma State with his father if he chooses not to sign. The Cowboys’ head baseball coach is Josh Holliday, Jackson’s uncle and Matt’s older brother.

MLB.com’s No. 2 overall prospect, who hits lefty and throws righty, accumulated a .686 batting average with 17 home runs as a senior in high school.

Now that he is officially an MLB draft pick, Holliday joins a growing list of second-generation players to enter the league. Al Leiter’s son Jack and Dusty Baker’s son Darren both played in the Future’s Game on Saturday, while Andruw Jones’s son Druw is the only prospect ranked higher in the draft per MLB.com.

The Orioles earned this top pick after finishing the 2021 season with a 52–110 record, tied with the Diamondbacks for the worst in baseball. Since Baltimore had the worst 2020 record, they “won” the tiebreaker over Arizona for the No. 1 pick.

This year marks the fourth straight season where Baltimore had a top-five pick, including their second No. 1 overall pick. In 2019, the Orioles selected catcher Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State, who became MLB’s top prospect before getting called up to the majors earlier this season.

However, the stretch of top five picks will likely end this year. Baltimore has surprised baseball with a solid first half, entering the All-Star break with a 46–46 record, their best record this late in a season since 2017.

Comments / 4

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sons of former MLB stars taken Nos. 1 and 2 in draft

There must be something in the genes. The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names. Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
STILLWATER, OK
Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Orioles select Jackson Holliday, son of Matt, 1st overall

With the first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected prep shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday. Holliday said he found out the Orioles were picking him "as they were saying it," at the draft, according to MASN's Roch Kubatko. He's expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Andruw Jones
Person
Matt Holliday
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Josh Holliday
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker completely forgot watching Shane McClanahan pitch, and for good reason

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claimed that he never saw Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays pitch. As it turns out, he did. The starters for the American and National League teams in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed last week. One thing that was not known was who would be the starting pitchers. On July 18, it was revealed that Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is starting for the NL All-Star team, while Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays will take the mound for the AL All-Star team.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Mlb Draft#Rockies#Cardinals#Oklahoma State#Cowboys
The Spun

Orioles Pick Son Of Former MLB All-Star No. 1 Overall In Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft is underway and the Baltimore Orioles started it off by making a very noteworthy selection with prior All-Star ties. Baltimore selected 18-year-old high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. Holliday is the son of seven-time All-Star and former World Series champion Matt Holliday.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Makes Official All-Star Game Decision: Fans React

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now. The two-way baseball superstar has won his last six starts on the mound, compiling 58 strikeouts during that span. Ohtani will display some of his skillset at the All-Star Game this week. Unfortunately, he won't be on the mound.
BASEBALL
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy