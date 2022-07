Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, and the world will never be the same. OK, OK, so I’ve felt that way about Bennifer before — I mean, really, have any of us (even those of us who hadn’t been born yet) fully recovered from the OG pink diamond ring he gave her back in 2003? And yet, this moment might outshine all previous Ben/Jen moments to date. In J. Lo’s own words, their low-key wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel was definitely “worth waiting for.” Plus, in a series of snaps from the special day, Lopez and Affleck’s wedding body language was seriously memorable.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO