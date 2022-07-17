ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delle Donne scores 21 points, Mystics beat Lynx 70-57

WASHINGTON -- Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and had 10 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 15 points and three steals and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 70-57 on Sunday.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and finished with 11 points for Washington (16-11).

Elena Delle Donne Terrance Williams / AP

Natasha Cloud hit a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run that made it 28-21 with 4:20 left in the second quarter and gave the Mystics the lead for good. Minnesota went scoreless for more than six minutes in the third quarter as Washington scored 12 consecutive points to take a 19-point lead.


Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Aerial Powers added 11 for Minnesota (10-17). Sylvia Fowles had nine points and 12 rebounds.

